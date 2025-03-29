Worker\'s wife prays for a miracle, hoping husband survives collapse

A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) employee is desperately searching for her husband, who went missing in the collapsed building. In tears, she stood by the rubble, calling out his name, pleading for him to come out. She reminded him of their plan to have "mu kratha" together, saying, "I'm waiting for you. We promised to go eat mu kratha together—please come out."

The missing man’s wife recounted that her husband was a steelworker. She last spoke with him around 11am, when he told her he was having lunch on the 33rd floor. After learning about the collapse, she tried calling him repeatedly but could not reach him. None of his colleagues could be contacted either.

Now, she clings to hope for a miracle. No matter how injured or disabled he might be, she says she will take care of him—she just wants him to survive. He once told her that once they finished paying off their house and car, he would leave construction work behind and return to live with her in Nan province.