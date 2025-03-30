SAC Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing visits earthquake-hit areas in Mandalay Region

The Senior General later met with the Chief Minister of Mandalay Region, U Myo Aung, the Commander of the Central Military Command, and other officials at the Central Military Command. They presented an update on the extent of the destruction in Mandalay Region. During the meeting, the Senior General emphasized the need for swift action in the search and rescue operations and other necessary measures, while assuring that ongoing inspections of the damage in the region would continue.
According to the latest available figures, the earthquake has claimed the lives of 694 people, injured 1,670 others, and left 68 people missing. Authorities are continuing to gather detailed information on the losses.
The earthquake, which struck on March 28, and the subsequent aftershocks, caused widespread damage in several areas, including Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, northeastern Shan State, Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, and Bago Region. Roads, bridges, and buildings have been severely affected. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the affected areas, as efforts continue to aid those who have been injured and to recover the missing.