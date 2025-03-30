Still hopeful! Bangkok intensifies rescue efforts after building collapse enters 48 hours

48 hours have passed since the earthquake on Friday. Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, held a press briefing on the latest developments, confirming that the ongoing rescue operations at the collapsed building in the Chatuchak area are still focused on searching for survivors.

This morning, signs of life were detected in Zone A, and the search for survivors will continue in that area. Experts and professionals are guiding the efforts on-site. Additional bodies were found this morning, but the exact number of casualties is still being confirmed.

"The situation is progressing with full force and resources, and we have received support from several countries, including the United States, China, and Israel, which are sending additional equipment to assist. The city of Bangkok is coordinating on-site efforts to divide areas for rescue and survival operations. We are not giving up and want to assure everyone that we are doing our best, as we believe there are still chances of finding survivors inside," emphasized Governor Chadchart.