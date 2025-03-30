Still hopeful! Bangkok intensifies rescue efforts after building collapse enters 48 hours

48 hours have passed since the earthquake on Friday. Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, held a press briefing on the latest developments, confirming that the ongoing rescue operations at the collapsed building in the Chatuchak area are still focused on searching for survivors.
This morning, signs of life were detected in Zone A, and the search for survivors will continue in that area. Experts and professionals are guiding the efforts on-site. Additional bodies were found this morning, but the exact number of casualties is still being confirmed.
"The situation is progressing with full force and resources, and we have received support from several countries, including the United States, China, and Israel, which are sending additional equipment to assist. The city of Bangkok is coordinating on-site efforts to divide areas for rescue and survival operations. We are not giving up and want to assure everyone that we are doing our best, as we believe there are still chances of finding survivors inside," emphasized Governor Chadchart.
Governor also mentioned potential challenges today, including a 60% chance of rain, as forecasted by the Meteorological Department. However, after discussing with the on-site incident director, he assured that the rain would not affect the rescue operations as the buildings remain structurally secured with steel. The main concern lies in the drainage systems, which may be clogged by dust and debris from the collapse. Authorities are working to ensure proper water flow.
Regarding transportation, the Pink Line of the skytrain, between Chaeng Watthana and Ramintra, will open tomorrow after further signal checks. Governor Chadchart reassured that the Pink Line's closure is not a major concern as alternative transportation options, such as vans and motorcycle taxis, are available.
Regarding the structural safety of buildings in Bangkok, around 9,500 reports have been submitted by citizens via the Traffy Fondue app. The team has been assessing the situation overnight to identify which buildings sustained significant damage. Today, over 100 volunteer engineers will inspect these buildings, divided into 20 teams. Building owners are also responsible for conducting their own annual inspections.
Yesterday, an order was issued for building owners to conduct additional inspections to assist the authorities with their checks. As for compensating the victims, the government allocated a budget for this purpose yesterday.
The official procedures for providing assistance will be announced shortly, with clear guidelines to ensure compliance with regulations and laws. Initially, approximately 200 million baht has been allocated, which may cover search and rescue expenses as well as other operational costs.