Parliament Co-op members urge probe into embezzlement case

Long-Term Misconduct: Speculation has mounted that the fraud was carried out gradually over several years, potentially through monthly siphoning of 100,000 to 200,000 baht, which raises the possibility that others within the system may have ignored or overlooked warning signs.

One cooperative member commented, “The person responsible must disclose the full truth—whether they acted alone or with others—so the Cooperative can plug the loopholes and restore trust. The current board chairman was also part of the previous board, so transparency is critical.”

Others raised concerns about the reliability of previous audits. “If those who signed off on past financial reports—including board members and auditors—failed to detect irregularities for years, this warrants serious scrutiny. The 2024 audit rated the Cooperative as being in excellent condition, yet in 2025, a major fraud case surfaced. How can members trust the accuracy of financial records going forward?” one member noted.

A source from within the Cooperative also raised scepticism about the current investigation process, saying the decision to discipline only one staff member does little to instil confidence.

“This may be an attempt to isolate blame and protect higher-level officials who may have been involved. A new, independent investigation by an external body is necessary to ensure true accountability,” the source said.

The Cooperative’s financial report for 2024 reflects strong performance. Now in its 49th year, the organisation reported total assets of 2.5135 billion baht—an increase of 205.96 million baht from the previous year. Net profit stood at 102.76 million baht, up 7.8 million baht year-on-year.