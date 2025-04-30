Prachinburi Chamber head quits over Chinese advisor row

Following public backlash over the appointment of a Chinese national as an advisor to the Governor of Prachinburi Province, Sombat Sitthimongkol, 56, President of the Prachinburi Chamber of Commerce, announced his resignation via a Facebook post on April 30, 2025, to take responsibility for his role in the incident.

The controversy began after the Facebook page "CSI LA" published an official document showing that a Chinese citizen, Juncheng Zhu, had been appointed as an advisor to the Governor of Prachinburi.