Prachinburi Chamber head quits over Chinese advisor row

Following public backlash over the appointment of a Chinese national as an advisor to the Governor of Prachinburi Province, Sombat Sitthimongkol, 56, President of the Prachinburi Chamber of Commerce, announced his resignation via a Facebook post on April 30, 2025, to take responsibility for his role in the incident.
The controversy began after the Facebook page "CSI LA" published an official document showing that a Chinese citizen, Juncheng Zhu, had been appointed as an advisor to the Governor of Prachinburi.
The appointment, signed on April 21, 2025, outlined Zhu’s role in providing guidance and strategic recommendations to support the province’s administration.
In response to mounting public criticism, Weeraphan Dee-on, Governor of Prachinburi, signed an urgent order on April 29, 2025, to cancel the appointment, citing its inappropriateness and the potential damage to the civil service. He also submitted a formal apology to the Ministry of Interior.
In his resignation statement, Sombat explained that the initial intention behind proposing the appointment was to foster a positive relationship between Prachinburi and a Chinese province, in hopes of contributing to the province’s development.
"The Prachinburi Chamber of Commerce only intended to promote goodwill and cooperation," he wrote. "I sincerely regret that this proposal has caused concern and discomfort among the people of Prachinburi. Therefore, I hereby resign from my position as President of the Chamber, effective immediately."
He concluded his statement by asking the public to show understanding toward Governor Weeraphan, stating:
“The Governor acted without any ill intent toward Prachinburi. He has always encouraged us to carry the message: We Love Prachinburi. Thank you, and I offer my deepest apologies.”