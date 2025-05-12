Tom Kruesopon uncovers billion-baht gambling scandal

As for the money laundering aspect, evidence will be submitted to AMLO, and the company will also coordinate with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to aid in a broader investigation. Witoon stressed that the scale of these transactions is significant within Thailand, and the company is committed to fully cooperating with authorities to dismantle the illegal gambling network.

He concluded by saying that this will be a “high-energy case” and that the company will also petition the Legal Execution Department for fairness regarding the asset freeze.

Tom expressed strong dismay following a Thai court ruling that awarded 300 million baht in bonuses to former executives found guilty of enabling illegal transactions. “If Thai courts rule in favour of the guilty and force foreign investors to pay, who would dare invest in Thailand?” he asked. “The Thai government says it welcomes foreign investment—but when investors are mistreated and have to pay out of fear of the justice system, how can we have confidence?”

He added, “Those who committed wrongdoing are still benefiting. We’re trying to build a transparent, legitimate business—but the system forces us to operate in the gray zone.”

Tom also revealed that during the legal battle, he received calls from more than 10 influential figures, including a well-known military aide-de-camp (ADC) and other nationally recognised names, urging him to drop the case and pay the 300 million baht settlement. “They questioned why I was supporting foreigners. I told the officer who called me, ‘I’m not playing this game.’”

Tom stated that what he could not tolerate was how authorities appeared to target his clients unfairly, such as by freezing accounts despite knowing that the company was actively appealing the case. “This felt like harassment—not just toward us, but toward anyone considering investing in Thailand.”

Tom said, “I hope the public and the judiciary won’t allow such corruption to take root in this country. If nothing changes, those enabling wrongdoing will forever be part of the problem. As long as power and money are used to protect the guilty, the system can’t be fixed. And who will invest in a country where the guilty are still protected? We’ve lost billions in revenue by speaking out—but I’d rather clean this business up than stay silent.”

Despite potential losses estimated in the tens of billions of baht, Tom stated that Sendit Tech has decided to compensate more than 10,000 affected customers whose accounts were frozen, using the company’s own funds.

“We’re prepared to use our own money—for the good of the country,” he declared, emphasising that Sendit Tech is committed to transparency and integrity. “We believe the way this has been handled is damaging to the nation’s reputation and investor confidence.”

“I strongly urge law enforcement to take real, decisive action,” he said. “The billions of baht in gambling-related funds that no longer flow through our company will inevitably end up being processed by other payment gateway providers. The problem hasn't disappeared—it’s just being redirected.”