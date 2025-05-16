Thai prosecutor and daughter detained in Japan for alleged assault at Narita Airport

A popular Thai Facebook page focused on Japan travel, "Giftjung Nang Lao", reported on Thursday (May 15) that a senior Thai prosecutor and his daughter were detained at Narita International Airport on May 12, following an alleged threat against a female airline staff member.

According to the report, the 66-year-old man, who identified himself as a prosecutor, allegedly grabbed the arms of a 28-year-old female employee at the departure counter of Terminal 1 around 2.45pm. The incident reportedly occurred after he expressed dissatisfaction with the service provided. His 30-year-old daughter was also detained but denied any physical contact with the staff member.