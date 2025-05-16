Thai prosecutor and daughter detained in Japan for alleged assault at Narita Airport

A popular Thai Facebook page focused on Japan travel, "Giftjung Nang Lao", reported on Thursday (May 15) that a senior Thai prosecutor and his daughter were detained at Narita International Airport on May 12, following an alleged threat against a female airline staff member.
According to the report, the 66-year-old man, who identified himself as a prosecutor, allegedly grabbed the arms of a 28-year-old female employee at the departure counter of Terminal 1 around 2.45pm. The incident reportedly occurred after he expressed dissatisfaction with the service provided. His 30-year-old daughter was also detained but denied any physical contact with the staff member.
Narita Airport Police arrested both individuals on suspicion of assault. Authorities are also investigating whether the incident could be considered workplace harassment.
Initial checks revealed that the man involved is currently serving as a Senior Public Prosecutor at the Office of Rights Protection and Legal Aid in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand. He has reportedly admitted to the allegations, while his daughter, an independent business owner, has denied any wrongdoing.
Both individuals were in Japan for tourism and were scheduled to return to Thailand at the time of the incident.
The Office of the Attorney General of Thailand has confirmed awareness of the case and is monitoring the situation. As of now, colleagues have been unable to contact the prosecutor.