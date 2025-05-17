Ex-abbot Yaem makes no bail request in temple fund scandal

Yaem Inkrungkao, former abbot of the prominent Wat Rai Khing and formerly known by his monastic title Phra Thammavachiranuwat, has chosen not to seek bail as he faces multiple serious charges related to the alleged embezzlement of millions of baht from the temple’s funds.
Yaem appeared before the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Taling Chan on Saturday for his first pre-trial detention hearing. He faces charges of malfeasance in office, misappropriation of state assets, and abuse of official authority, including allowing others to unlawfully benefit from assets under his control.
Also appearing in court was Ms. Aranyawan Wangthaphan, 28, an alleged online gambling broker, who faces charges of aiding and abetting a state official in committing corruption-related offences. Prosecutors submitted a 12-day detention request for both suspects.
While Aranyawan filed a bail application, the court denied her temporary release, citing the severity of the charges, the risk of tampering with electronic evidence, and her involvement in a separate criminal case. In contrast, Yaem did not submit a bail request, remaining silent throughout the proceeding.
Following the hearing, Yaem was transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison, and Aranyawan to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, pending further investigation.
Earlier that morning, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers from the Anti-Corruption Division escorted the pair from their holding facility to the courthouse. Both appeared visibly fatigued and emotionally distressed.
In a related development, former monk Ekkapoj Phukang, previously known as Phra Maha Ekkapoj and a close associate of Yaem, was also taken to Ratchada Criminal Court by cyber police for a separate detention hearing.
Speaking briefly to reporters, Ekkapoj revealed that he had met Yaem during his ordination at the temple in 2018. He admitted to regularly transferring large sums of money—often in the millions of baht—to Aranyawan at Yaem’s request. He claimed he was unaware of the source or purpose of the funds and received no compensation for his actions.
When asked if he still respected the former abbot, Ekkapoj replied candidly: “Now, it’s every man for himself,” before being led away by authorities.