Ex-abbot Yaem makes no bail request in temple fund scandal

Yaem Inkrungkao, former abbot of the prominent Wat Rai Khing and formerly known by his monastic title Phra Thammavachiranuwat, has chosen not to seek bail as he faces multiple serious charges related to the alleged embezzlement of millions of baht from the temple’s funds.

Yaem appeared before the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Taling Chan on Saturday for his first pre-trial detention hearing. He faces charges of malfeasance in office, misappropriation of state assets, and abuse of official authority, including allowing others to unlawfully benefit from assets under his control.

Also appearing in court was Ms. Aranyawan Wangthaphan, 28, an alleged online gambling broker, who faces charges of aiding and abetting a state official in committing corruption-related offences. Prosecutors submitted a 12-day detention request for both suspects.

While Aranyawan filed a bail application, the court denied her temporary release, citing the severity of the charges, the risk of tampering with electronic evidence, and her involvement in a separate criminal case. In contrast, Yaem did not submit a bail request, remaining silent throughout the proceeding.