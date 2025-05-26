Race organisers reveal why Suan Luang Run collapsed

The absence sparked anger among thousands of runners who had arrived early to participate, ultimately prompting them to file a formal complaint at Prawet Police Station.

Later that evening, Suchanan and Monrudee (surnames withheld), the event’s organisers, spoke to the media following their questioning by police. They acknowledged multiple failures in organising the event and admitted full responsibility.

They said the project initially launched in December 2024, with the original event date set for January 12, 2025. However, with only 300 registered participants, the event was postponed. The organisers offered full refunds to those who had already paid, or the option to continue participating at half price. Interest in the event grew after new features were added, bringing the number of registered runners to around 1,300.

According to the organisers, race kits and T-shirts were shipped to the first 600 registrants, with the remainder sent out in batches. For missing items, stickers were included for on-site collection, which was never set up due to the collapse of the event.