TMD tracks new storm: tropical storm Danas forms over South China Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued an update on the latest tropical cyclone activity. On the morning of Saturday, 5 July 2025, a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea intensified into Tropical Storm Danas, the fourth named storm of the year according to the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) Tokyo.
The name “Danas,” which means “experience and feeling,” was contributed by the Philippines.
The storm is currently moving slowly west-northwestward, in the general direction of Taiwan. At present, it poses no threat to Thailand, as it is not expected to make landfall or shift course toward the country.
However, the TMD noted that the southwest monsoon prevailing over Thailand may strengthen, leading to rougher seas in the upper South China Sea, particularly near the storm’s centre.
Travel advisory for Taiwan and eastern China
The TMD has advised those planning to travel to eastern China or Taiwan between July 6–8 to check weather conditions carefully before departure due to potential effects from the storm.
As of 11am on July 5, the TMD issued Advisory No. 5 stating that the storm’s centre was located at latitude 20.3°N, longitude 117.4°E, with maximum sustained winds near the centre of approximately 111 km/h. Danas is moving slowly northeastward and is expected to approach Taiwan between July 7–9, 2025.
While the storm will not directly affect Thailand’s weather, it may enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing stronger winds and higher waves to some maritime areas.
The next advisory from the Thai Meteorological Department will be issued at 5pm on July 5, 2025.
Thailand weather update: thunderstorms and heavy rain in parts of the country until mid-July
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued an update on Thailand’s weather conditions for the period July
5–18, 2025, forecasting continued rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions, with localised heavy downpours.
July 5–7: Continued rain, risk of flash floods in northern and northeastern regions
Rainfall will persist, especially in the upper North, upper Northeast, and eastern provinces. In contrast, lower Isaan, the Central region (including Bangkok and surrounding provinces), and the East will experience scattered rainfall with varying intensity.
Areas at high risk of accumulated rainfall and flash floods include:
Upper North: Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan
Upper Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Ubon Ratchathani
These areas lie near the monsoon trough, where persistent rain has led to soil saturation, increasing the likelihood of flooding and runoff, even from moderate rainfall. This pattern remains typical for the rainy season, with fluctuating rain intensity across regions as the monsoon trough shifts over upper Thailand. The southwest monsoon continues to prevail with intermittent strengthening.
In the South, particularly the Andaman coast (Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket) and the eastern provinces exposed to the monsoon (Chanthaburi, Trat), rainfall will increase, and residents should remain alert for heavy rain events.
July 8–9: Rain eases in Central region, continues in the North and Northeast
Rainfall will decrease across the Central Plains, but moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue in the North and upper Northeast, maintaining a risk of localised flooding.
July 10–12: Rain intensifies again in upper Thailand
Rainfall is forecast to increase across upper Thailand due to a low-pressure system over the Gulf of Tonkin and northern Vietnam, combined with the persistent southwest monsoon. Conditions should be monitored closely.
July 13–18: Less rain overall, but isolated heavy showers remain
Rainfall will gradually decrease across upper Thailand, though isolated heavy rain remains possible in parts of the North and upper Northeast.