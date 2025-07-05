TMD tracks new storm: tropical storm Danas forms over South China Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued an update on the latest tropical cyclone activity. On the morning of Saturday, 5 July 2025, a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea intensified into Tropical Storm Danas, the fourth named storm of the year according to the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) Tokyo.

The name “Danas,” which means “experience and feeling,” was contributed by the Philippines.

The storm is currently moving slowly west-northwestward, in the general direction of Taiwan. At present, it poses no threat to Thailand, as it is not expected to make landfall or shift course toward the country.

However, the TMD noted that the southwest monsoon prevailing over Thailand may strengthen, leading to rougher seas in the upper South China Sea, particularly near the storm’s centre.

Travel advisory for Taiwan and eastern China

The TMD has advised those planning to travel to eastern China or Taiwan between July 6–8 to check weather conditions carefully before departure due to potential effects from the storm.

As of 11am on July 5, the TMD issued Advisory No. 5 stating that the storm’s centre was located at latitude 20.3°N, longitude 117.4°E, with maximum sustained winds near the centre of approximately 111 km/h. Danas is moving slowly northeastward and is expected to approach Taiwan between July 7–9, 2025.

While the storm will not directly affect Thailand’s weather, it may enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing stronger winds and higher waves to some maritime areas.

The next advisory from the Thai Meteorological Department will be issued at 5pm on July 5, 2025.