Air Force reveals Kamikaze UAV for precise, destructive strikes

The Royal Thai Air Force has introduced its Kamikaze UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), a "suicide drone" designed to deliver deadly, precision strikes against targets using the force of an explosive impact.

The Kamikaze UAV, developed by Thai engineers, is the result of collaborative research and testing between the Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy, the Air Force Ordnance Department, and the Air Force Research and Development Centre for Aviation and Aerospace Technology (AEROTEC).

The drone has undergone successful tests, proving its ability to strike medium-range targets with high-explosive warheads, achieving a precision accuracy within 5 meters of the target.