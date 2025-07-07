Free expressway access on 10–11 July for Buddhist holidays

In observance of two consecutive public holidays in July 2025—Asanha Bucha Day on Thursday, 10 July and Buddhist Lent Day on Friday, 11 July—motorists in Bangkok will be able to use three major expressways free of charge for two full days, from 12 am to 12 pm each day.
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced toll exemptions for a total of 61 toll booths across the following routes:
Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (20 toll booths)
Si Rat Expressway (31 toll booths)
Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 toll booths)
These toll exemptions are part of a government policy under the Ministry of Transport, in accordance with the revised concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Ltd (NECL). The goal is to reduce the financial burden on the public during the national holidays.
For travel information, traffic updates, or roadside assistance, motorists can contact the EXAT Call Centre at 1543, available 24 hours a day.