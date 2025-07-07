Free expressway access on 10–11 July for Buddhist holidays

MONDAY, JULY 07, 2025

Free expressway access on 10–11 July for Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent holidays. Check the full list of toll-free routes and entry points here.

In observance of two consecutive public holidays in July 2025—Asanha Bucha Day on Thursday, 10 July and Buddhist Lent Day on Friday, 11 July—motorists in Bangkok will be able to use three major expressways free of charge for two full days, from 12 am to 12 pm each day.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced toll exemptions for a total of 61 toll booths across the following routes:

Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (20 toll booths)

  • Dao Khanong
  • Din Daeng
  • Din Daeng 1
  • Tha Ruea 1 
  • Tha Ruea 2
  • Bang Chak
  • Bang Na
  • Rama IV 1 
  • Rama IV 2
  • Phetchaburi
  • Riverside
  • Sathu Pradit 1  
  • Sathu Pradit 2 
  • Sukhumvit 
  • Sukhumvit 62
  • At Narong 
  • At Narong (Tha Ruea) 
  • At Narong (Bang Na) 
  • At Narong 3
  • Lumphini

Free expressway access on 10–11 July for Buddhist holidays

Si Rat Expressway (31 toll booths)

  • Pracha Chuen (Inbound/Outbound)
  • Ratchadaphisek
  • Bang Sue 
  • Bang Sue 2
  • Phahonyothin area  
  • Khlong Prapa 1 
  • Khlong Prapa 2
  • Phahonyothin 1 
  • Phahonyothin 2
  • Asok 1 
  • Asok 2 
  • Asok 4
  • Yommarat 
  • Uruphong 
  • Hua Lamphong
  • Saphan Sawang 
  • Surawong 
  • Sathorn 
  • Chan
  • Sathu Pradit 3
  • Rama III
  • Pracha Chuen (Outbound)
  • Pracha Chuen 1
  • Pracha Chuen 2
  • Ngam Wong Wan 1 
  • Ngam Wong Wan 2
  • Ramkhamhaeng
  • Asoke 3
  • Asoke 3-1
  • Srinakarin
  • Rama IX / 
  • Rama IX-1 (Si Rat)

Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 toll booths)

  • Muang Thong Thani (Inbound)
  • Muang Thong Thani (Outbound)
  • Si Saman (Inbound)
  • Si Saman (Outbound)
  • Bang Phun (Inbound)
  • Bang Phun (Outbound)
  • Chiang Rak (Inbound)
  • Chiang Rak (Outbound)
  • Bang Pa-in (Inbound)
  • Bang Pa-in (Outbound)

These toll exemptions are part of a government policy under the Ministry of Transport, in accordance with the revised concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Ltd (NECL). The goal is to reduce the financial burden on the public during the national holidays.

For travel information, traffic updates, or roadside assistance, motorists can contact the EXAT Call Centre at 1543, available 24 hours a day.
 
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy