Free expressway access on 10–11 July for Buddhist holidays

In observance of two consecutive public holidays in July 2025—Asanha Bucha Day on Thursday, 10 July and Buddhist Lent Day on Friday, 11 July—motorists in Bangkok will be able to use three major expressways free of charge for two full days, from 12 am to 12 pm each day.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced toll exemptions for a total of 61 toll booths across the following routes:

Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (20 toll booths)