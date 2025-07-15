Royal command revokes clergy titles amid misconduct concerns

The Royal Gazette published a royal command on Tuesday (July 15) announcing the cancellation of the royal command that had conferred monk titles.
His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, in his capacity as King of Thailand, declared that the initial royal command, which had appointed 4 monks to higher clerical ranks and granted 77 other monks Sanyabat titles, issued on June 22, 2025, in celebration of the King's 68th birthday on July 28, 2025, was hereby revoked.
The royal command follows media reports about certain monks engaging in inappropriate conduct, which was deemed unbecoming of their clerical status and violations of monastic discipline. The King expressed that such actions had caused significant distress among the Buddhist community, leading to the decision to annul the titles.
The cancellation took effect on July 14, 2025. The announcement was officially issued on July 15, 2025, the 10th year of His Majesty's reign.