Royal command revokes clergy titles amid misconduct concerns

The Royal Gazette published a royal command on Tuesday (July 15) announcing the cancellation of the royal command that had conferred monk titles.

His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, in his capacity as King of Thailand, declared that the initial royal command, which had appointed 4 monks to higher clerical ranks and granted 77 other monks Sanyabat titles, issued on June 22, 2025, in celebration of the King's 68th birthday on July 28, 2025, was hereby revoked.