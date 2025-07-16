Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across the country

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the next 24 hours, warning of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several regions.
This is especially true for areas including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, and Phrae.
Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious of the risks associated with heavy rainfall and potential flash floods, particularly in hilly areas and low-lying regions near watercourses.
The weather is influenced by a low-pressure system covering the northern parts of Laos and Myanmar, along with a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, and the Gulf of Thailand.
In addition, rough seas are expected in the Andaman Sea, with wave heights reaching up to 2 metres, and higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Tropical Depression Strengthening, Thailand to See More Rainfall
A tropical depression located east of the Philippines is expected to intensify into a tropical storm, which could affect the upper Philippines and the South China Sea between July 19-22.
As a result, the southwest monsoon will strengthen, bringing increased rainfall and the risk of heavy downpours across Thailand, particularly in coastal regions.
The Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will also experience stronger winds, with waves reaching 2-3 metres, and higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast for Thailand (from 6pm Wednesday (July 16) to 6pm Thursday(July 17):
Bangkok and Vicinity
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in some locations. Temperatures will range from 25-27°C at night to 32-34°C during the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-20 km/h.
Northern Thailand
Thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampoon, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 22-26°C at night to 28-34°C during the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-20 km/h.
Northeastern Thailand
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at night to 28-34°C during the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-20 km/h.
Central Thailand
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Nakhon Pathom. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at night to 33-35°C during the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-20 km/h.
Eastern Thailand
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23-27°C at night to 31-34°C during the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.
Southern Thailand (Eastern Coast)
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at night to 33-35°C during the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.
Southern Thailand (Western Coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at night to 29-33°C during the day. Winds will be from the southwest at 20-35 km/h, with waves about 2 metres high. Areas with thunderstorms will experience waves higher than 2 metres.