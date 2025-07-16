Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across the country

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the next 24 hours, warning of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several regions.

This is especially true for areas including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, and Phrae.

Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious of the risks associated with heavy rainfall and potential flash floods, particularly in hilly areas and low-lying regions near watercourses.

The weather is influenced by a low-pressure system covering the northern parts of Laos and Myanmar, along with a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In addition, rough seas are expected in the Andaman Sea, with wave heights reaching up to 2 metres, and higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.