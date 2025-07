Suvarnabhumi tops global list of airports with most airlines, survey shows

Brilliant Maps, a website known for its data visualisation through maps, together with FlightConnections, has ranked the world’s top airports with the most airlines operating scheduled flights. Using the latest flight data as of April 16, 2025, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok has claimed the top spot globally, boasting the highest number of serving airlines.

Suvarnabhumi currently hosts 113 airlines, surpassing Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), which comes in second with 105 airlines.