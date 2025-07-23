Thailand reaffirms peaceful approach to dispute resolution at UNSC

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa reaffirmed Thailand’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes during a high-level open discussion of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

The discussion, held under the theme “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Dispute Settlement,” was convened by Pakistan in its capacity as Security Council President for July.

Speaking on behalf of Thailand, Minister Maris stressed that peaceful dispute resolution remains a cornerstone of international peace and security.

In his statement, the Minister highlighted three key points: