Thailand reaffirms peaceful approach to dispute resolution at UNSC

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa reaffirmed Thailand’s unwavering commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes during a high-level open discussion of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
The discussion, held under the theme “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Dispute Settlement,” was convened by Pakistan in its capacity as Security Council President for July.
Speaking on behalf of Thailand, Minister Maris stressed that peaceful dispute resolution remains a cornerstone of international peace and security.
In his statement, the Minister highlighted three key points:
Charter-based principles – He underscored the importance of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, which offer a variety of peaceful means for dispute settlement. He emphasised that no single approach can be universally applied to every dispute.
The UN’s role in promoting peace – He expressed Thailand’s support for strengthening the UN’s conflict prevention capacity and its efforts to promote peace and non-violence globally.
UN–ASEAN cooperation – He noted ASEAN’s recognised role in maintaining peace and stability in the region, highlighting its consensus-building approach, confidence-building measures, and preventive diplomacy as effective tools in regional peacekeeping.