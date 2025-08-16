Lt Gen Boonsin\'s answer to \"Why have soldiers?\"

"When the day of the exam arrived, my mother brought me a monk’s bag for me to carry my documents. As I walked in, everyone else had proper bags, but I was holding a monk’s bag. A military officer came over to ask, 'Where are you from, young boy?' I told him, 'I’m from Udon.' He said he hit it off with me right away and had someone guide me through the tables to submit my application."

"On my first attempt, I didn’t pass, even though I had a large group of relatives cheering me on. I went back for the second time, but this time, none of my relatives came. Yet, I passed and became a pre-cadet in the 26th class of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School. By then, my father had passed away, but my mother and siblings were incredibly proud."

"Sometimes, it’s about luck and timing. If I had studied in another class, I might not be where I am today."

Boonsin's Reflections on Military Life

"My dream was always to be a soldier. When choosing a branch, I considered both the Army and the Police, since my father was a police officer, and I admired his work. But I ruled out the Navy because I had never seen the sea and couldn’t imagine how they lived, assuming their ships were too small. I also ruled out the Air Force because they trained to fly planes, and I had never seen an airport or an aircraft. I also ruled out the police force because I had no idea how to get to Sam Phran District. ( The Royal Police Cadet Academy is located in Sam Phran, Nakhon Pathom province) .

"In the end, I chose the Army because I felt I could manage to study at the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy, located on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road in Bangkok, just a short walk from the train station. Today, that site is home to the Army Headquarters."

"My bond and care with my subordinates is strong because I’ve lived through hardship myself. This allows me to understand the struggles of lower-ranking soldiers, such as sergeants and corporals. We treat them like they’re family, like a father’s life. We need to stay with them, honouring their dignity as human beings, all of us equal."

"The hardest part of being a commander is having to call a soldier’s parents and tell them their child has died. The first time I had to do this, I was commanding a ranger unit in the southern border provinces. Their children come to live with us, we have to take care of them, save their lives. One of my rangers was killed in action, blown up by militants. The hardest moment was calling his parents.

" When I told them, 'Please prepare yourself, your son has been killed in an explosion,' his mother immediately hung up the phone. I can still remember her happy tone when she answered the call, unaware of the news that was coming. That moment still haunts me. I know what it feels like to be a parent. You love your subordinates as much as you love your own children.

" We’ve been through hardship, we understand it. Our soldiers have low salaries, and they’re sending money home to their families. They risk their lives for us, and when they die, it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do as a commander. I feel both grief and anger when I think of these sacrifices."

" When it comes to my duties, I accept that I am a strict and harsh commander, especially when it comes to dealing with the enemy. I can’t tolerate how they harm my soldiers."

"Throughout my military career, I’ve never liked staying in the rear. Whenever I hear gunfire or explosions, I immediately head to the front lines. I’ve always had a brave team of soldiers with me, and every time I hear gunfire or explosions, I tell them, 'We need to get to that point as quickly as possible. Don’t be afraid.'"

Boonsin on Morale, Leadership, and Soldiering

When it comes to morale, Boonsin shared his grounding influences: "I gave leklai (a metal amulet believed to protect the body from weapons) and protective amulets to keep everyone safe. It’s all about testing our hearts and making sure our soldiers love and trust us."

He recalled a time when a young soldier cautioned him, "Don’t rush in, it’s dangerous." Boonsin responded, "If my soldiers are in danger, can I just stay back? I have to go. Nothing happened in the end." Reflecting on his time as a ranger commander, he added, "I could always go into any battle alongside my soldiers, unlike the commander of the 2nd Army Area who must stay in command centres overseeing the troops."

Boonsin also spoke about the role of rangers, who are often referred to in official terms as "semi-soldiers" because they are not full-fledged military personnel, similar to the Border Patrol Police, which are rarely mentioned. These rangers play a critical role in maintaining border security, with a lighter and more mobile force, but still taking on the same frontline responsibilities. "When a battle ends, the rangers remain, patrolling and watching over the borders," he explained. "They are a mobile force, light on weapons but always there to help."

"If they are to fight in conventional warfare today, they must be equipped with additional weapons. Southern rangers can connect with the people and operate in the field with high mobility. However, if rangers are to fight alongside the 2nd Army Area, they require heavy weaponry to supplement and support the positions held by the rangers."

"We must show sincerity towards our colleagues and fellow professionals. Go out for drinks, enjoy time together, and create a bond where we would lay down our lives for each other. When our subordinates love us, they offer their lives to us, and we take care of them in return. We must be sincere and honest about their rights. We must be givers. When we earn their trust, they will follow us wherever we go and want to stay with us for the long term. We don’t overwhelm them; we respect their humanity and take care of their families. This is how the military community works; we need to take care of them comprehensively. By providing this care, we ensure that our subordinates trust us. The reward we receive is the successful completion of their missions with efficiency."

Boonsin shared a personal moment: "I remember visiting a sergeant major one day. He was an older man, just standing there watching me. I wondered what was on his mind and what issues he might have. As a leader, it’s not just about giving orders; it’s about understanding them, too. A mission might end, but if you haven’t earned your men’s hearts, the quality of your leadership will always be lacking. But when you have their hearts, they will follow through, giving their all."

Acknowledging the struggles faced by junior soldiers, Boonsin reflected on their low wages: "The pay for soldiers on the frontlines is very low compared to developed countries. We understand that our salaries come from taxpayer money, and the government is cutting down on personnel to try and increase salaries."

"If we reduce the number of soldiers, we may not have enough manpower when it comes time to defend the country. If you’re considering reducing troop numbers, please review this carefully. Building a soldier isn’t something that happens in just a day or two; it takes years of training and experience. You can’t send a tank driver into battle after just two or three days of training. We need to analyse this thoroughly, assess the threats, and ensure we’re prepared. The current salaries and allowances aren’t much, but they’re sufficient for now. I just ask that you consider adjusting them according to the cost of living, within what the government can reasonably do. I urge you to take care of the junior soldiers, so they can live with dignity and respect. Right now, their compensation is acceptable."

Boonsin shared that the accomplishment he is most proud of is fulfilling his duties and successfully completing the missions entrusted to him, such as in the southern border provinces. "I was able to achieve the objectives set by my superiors during my time there, and the people in the south loved me. The insurgents had to think twice when I was in the area. We had to protect the area and care for the Muslim community. We worked hard to earn the people's trust; we visited them daily, and we had to win their hearts. Once we had their support, they protected us."

Reflecting on his time in the 2nd Army Area, he said, "When I am here, in the battle that lasted for five days and four nights. I can say the soldiers at the front did their best, and I did everything I could with the time I had. We don’t dwell on what happened before, but today, the soldiers managed to reclaim Thai territory. Even though some areas remain, it wasn’t as easy as it may seem. We had to put our lives on the line. Accomplishing something is not just about planting a flag."

He also mentioned some challenges: "What was frustrating was the limited time we had to carry out the mission, given the political situation. We understand that. I had to accept the ceasefire. Time was short, but there were benefits. My soldiers got a break, and casualties were reduced. However, we had to sacrifice certain things, and some areas were not fully cleared as we had hoped. We had very little time, and I don’t blame anyone. They had their own reasons. But military operations are planned meticulously; you can’t just make decisions on the fly. General Pana Klaewplodtuk, the Army Commander, was with me throughout with no restrictions. The Air Force, Navy, and Army worked as one. I’m proud of that. There was no conflict, and we were able to achieve success."

Boonsin shared that when people called him a "military fever," he felt proud. "In the past, I would wear my uniform to certain places, and sometimes I couldn’t even get in because people hated soldiers. I didn’t understand why, perhaps due to the coup d'état or dictatorship. I don't know what image they had in their minds.

" But today, I’ve proven myself. Thai people across the country have seen it. One day, the military will be the protector of the nation, just like in the past. The military is the foundation, the pillar, and the strong fence of the nation, standing firm without swaying to any side. Commanders always say that soldiers must stay out of politics. And what we’ve done has been seen by society, by the people. Since we talked with the Cambodian general and made it clear that we wouldn't back down, we’ve put the nation’s interests first."

General Boonsin continued, "I’ve never criticised anyone. I just sit and look at the map. If people on social media criticise, I let them, because it doesn’t benefit anyone. Criticising people within the same country only causes division, which weakens the nation. That’s why I don’t criticise anyone. Some may wonder why we haven't fought yet, but everything has a broader impact on the country. The people may not always understand; they have emotions and love for their country."

"When the time comes, soldiers risk their lives. They get injured, die, and lose limbs for real. Their families grieve for real. This makes the whole country reflect on why soldiers sacrifice. I thank the Thai people for rising with a wave of nationalism and a desire to protect the land, something that had been distant for so long. Therefore, goodness and sincerity towards the nation and the land will overcome everything. We don’t need to say much. Being loyal to our ancestors and the monarchy, these are the values that will bring Thailand back again," Boonsin said.

He also answered the question, "What is the purpose of the military?" a question that arose during a time when the military wasn't receiving much attention. "It was a period when some Thai people didn’t see the importance of the military. There were even some who spoke disparagingly about the military."

"But today, the Thai people can see why we need the military. The truth was always there. During the floods in Chiang Rai, the landslides, and the floods in Ubon Ratchathani, it was the military that was there. The military engineers, the Army Commander, even stopped his other duties to go see collapsed buildings, and the military was the first to respond. Now it’s crystal clear why we need the military."

" When our neighbouring countries have hundreds of thousands of soldiers, how can we reduce our forces without knowing what might happen in the future? When disaster strikes, we send the military to guard the land. Technology is helpful, but it can’t replace people. We need military strength to secure our borders. Our neighbours are using military forces to control their borders, and if we're not careful, they might move in, as we’ve seen in the past."

"Why do we need the military? We need the military to protect the sovereignty of the nation, as it is a duty prescribed by the constitution, and to help develop the country. This is one of the military’s missions. If there’s no war, the military, made up of the children of the people, must step in during disasters such as fires or floods, offering volunteer assistance. This is the answer to why we have the military," Lt Gen Boonsin said.

"Thai people will see for themselves. There's no need to explain or say much, just act. The people will see it. Today, they see it. The army commander didn't call anyone to listen; they saw it for themselves. Even the children see Uncle Kung. The commander never argues with anyone, nor does he ask for anyone’s affection, because we do good and continue on. These actions will come back to us in time."

" The people know we don’t do this for ourselves. Another reason for the respect I receive is that I’ve always remained clear; I don’t play politics. This is a promise I made as a man. That’s why the Thai people love and respect me, and why they want to know me. Even the little ones. If I had the chance, I would like to meet every Thai person and encourage them to do good for the country."

