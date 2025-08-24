ICONSIAM represents Thailand in global race for most influential retail project

ICONSIAM, the world-class landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, has made history by being named one of 15 global finalists for the “Most Influential Retail Property Project of the Past 30 Years” at the MAPIC Awards 2025.

Developed in partnership by Siam Piwat, the Charoen Pokphand Group, and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, ICONSIAM is the only project from Thailand and one of just two from Asia to be shortlisted for the prestigious honour.

Winners will be decided through a global vote, with results announced in Cannes, France, on November 4, 2025.

This marks another milestone for ICONSIAM, which previously won the MAPIC Award 2019 for Best Shopping Centre.

Touted as a “city of the future” and a symbol of Thai excellence on the Chao Phraya waterfront, ICONSIAM once again represents national pride on the world stage by competing for the title of the most influential retail project of the past three decades.