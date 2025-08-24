ICONSIAM represents Thailand in global race for most influential retail project

ICONSIAM, the world-class landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, has made history by being named one of 15 global finalists for the “Most Influential Retail Property Project of the Past 30 Years” at the MAPIC Awards 2025.
Developed in partnership by Siam Piwat, the Charoen Pokphand Group, and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, ICONSIAM is the only project from Thailand and one of just two from Asia to be shortlisted for the prestigious honour.
Winners will be decided through a global vote, with results announced in Cannes, France, on November 4, 2025.
This marks another milestone for ICONSIAM, which previously won the MAPIC Award 2019 for Best Shopping Centre.
Touted as a “city of the future” and a symbol of Thai excellence on the Chao Phraya waterfront, ICONSIAM once again represents national pride on the world stage by competing for the title of the most influential retail project of the past three decades.
The public is invited to take part in this historic moment by casting their votes to help ICONSIAM secure global recognition, positioning Thailand as a leader in retail innovation and a must-visit destination for travellers worldwide.
The “Most Influential Retail Property Project of the Past 30 Years” is a special award created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the MAPIC Awards, the world’s leading retail real estate forum. It recognises the shopping centre project that has had the greatest global impact over the past three decades, based on design innovation, customer experience, sustainability strategies, inspiring business models, and influence on the retail industry worldwide.
This accolade is considered the highest honour of the MAPIC Awards 2025, with the winner recognised as a project that has truly shaped consumer behaviour and transformed the global retail landscape.
A total of 15 world-class projects have been shortlisted:
ICONSIAM is the only representative from Thailand and one of just two projects from Asia to be named among the finalists.
Voting is now open until October 16, 2025, and every vote counts. The Thai public is invited to show support by voting for ICONSIAM to secure global recognition and bring pride to the nation when the winner is announced at the MAPIC Awards 2025 in Cannes, France, on November 4, 2025.