Lom Sak hit hard! Pa Sak River floods for the 4th time this year

The flood situation in Lom Sak District, Phetchabun, has once again become critical following heavy rainfall on the evening of September 22, 2025, which continued through the night.
The rain affected both Lom Sak and Lom Kao districts, causing the Pa Sak River to rise rapidly and overflow into the Lom Sak Municipality Economic Zone, marking the fourth flood occurrence this year.
This time, the situation is more severe than in previous floods. On September 20, a nearly 10-metre stretch of the river embankment collapsed, allowing floodwaters to rush into the city unexpectedly, causing significant property damage.
Despite efforts by the Lom Sak Municipal authorities, who quickly brought in barriers and large sandbags (big bags) to repair and reinforce the damaged embankment, the continuous rainfall in the upstream areas and the still-high water levels in the Pa Sak River resulted in the embankment being overtopped again, flooding the municipality’s economic zone once more.
The water from the Pa Sak River has overflowed the embankment in Moo 7, Ban Tha Ko, in Tan Diew subdistrict, covering a stretch of more than 100 metres. In Moo 9, Wat Pa subdistrict, Lom Sak District, the floodwaters eroded the sandbag barriers, causing the water to rush into residential areas rapidly.
The Kok Sai volunteer rescue team have been assisting residents, evacuating bedridden patients to safer locations. Authorities are urgently coordinating to bring in "big bags" to reinforce the embankment.
The upper reaches of the Pa Sak River continue to experience rainfall, causing the water levels to rise steadily. As a result, the lower areas will likely face prolonged flooding.
At the same time, the Phetchabun Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre's Facebook page posted an urgent message: “Urgent! 12.10pm – The Pa Sak River is rising rapidly and may soon overflow its embankment. Residents in the Lom Sak and Tan Diew Municipality areas should move their belongings to higher ground. This flood is worse than previous ones.”