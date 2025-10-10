One dead, 14 injured in condo fire opposite Pata Mall

The Bangkok Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that a fire broke out at a 38-storey residential condominium opposite Pata Department Store in Arun Amarin, Bang Kok Noi district, on Thursday afternoon (October 9), leaving one person dead and 14 others injured.

The blaze began at 1.55pm in a room on the 16th floor, destroying the unit before spreading to two adjoining rooms on the same floor, which sustained damage mainly to their doors, and to one unit on the 17th floor, where the balcony door and air-conditioning compressor were damaged. The affected area covered approximately 60 square metres.