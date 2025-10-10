One dead, 14 injured in condo fire opposite Pata Mall

The Bangkok Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that a fire broke out at a 38-storey residential condominium opposite Pata Department Store in Arun Amarin, Bang Kok Noi district, on Thursday afternoon (October 9), leaving one person dead and 14 others injured.
The blaze began at 1.55pm in a room on the 16th floor, destroying the unit before spreading to two adjoining rooms on the same floor, which sustained damage mainly to their doors, and to one unit on the 17th floor, where the balcony door and air-conditioning compressor were damaged. The affected area covered approximately 60 square metres.
Among the 14 injured, most suffered smoke inhalation, while one woman sustained injuries from a fall on the stairs. They were taken to various hospitals in the area, including Chao Phya, Vajira, Thonburi 1, Central, and Siriraj hospitals.
The deceased was a 58-year-old man who died at Siriraj Hospital.
Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, as the room where the blaze started was completely gutted.