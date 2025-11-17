Thailand to see unstable weather on Monday with morning chill and thunderstorms

Bangkok and surrounding provinces can expect gusty winds in some areas and a 30% chance of rain.

A 24-hour forecast said a strong high-pressure system from central China is expected to expand over southern China and northern Vietnam on Monday, before spreading over upper Thailand on Tuesday (18 November).

This will bring unstable conditions to the northern half of the country, with thunderstorms and strong gusts expected in the early phase. The public in upper Thailand is advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather.

In the South, scattered thunderstorms will continue, while wind and waves in the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, with waves around 2 metres high and higher than 2 metres in stormy areas.

The strengthening northeasterly monsoon over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea will bring rough seas. Mariners in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm zones.