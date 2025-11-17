Thailand to see unstable weather on Monday with morning chill and thunderstorms

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2025

The Meteorological Department on Monday (17 November) warned of unstable weather across the country, with cool morning breezes and isolated thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces can expect gusty winds in some areas and a 30% chance of rain.

A 24-hour forecast said a strong high-pressure system from central China is expected to expand over southern China and northern Vietnam on Monday, before spreading over upper Thailand on Tuesday (18 November).

This will bring unstable conditions to the northern half of the country, with thunderstorms and strong gusts expected in the early phase. The public in upper Thailand is advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather.

In the South, scattered thunderstorms will continue, while wind and waves in the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, with waves around 2 metres high and higher than 2 metres in stormy areas.

The strengthening northeasterly monsoon over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea will bring rough seas. Mariners in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm zones.

Forecast for Thailand (6am Monday (17 November) – 6am Tuesday (18 November)

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

Thunderstorms in 30% of the area with isolated gusty winds

  • Low: 22–23°C
  • High: 31–32°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–20 km/h

North

Cool mornings with 20% chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds, especially in Nan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun

  • Low: 18–23°C
  • High: 29–33°C
  • Mountain tops cold to very cold, 7–15°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeast

Cool mornings with strong winds; rain in 40% of the region, mainly in Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani

  • Low: 18–22°C
  • High: 26–30°C
  • Mountain tops cold, 12–16°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–30 km/h

Central

Cool mornings with strong winds; thunderstorms in 30% of the area with gusty winds, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Ayutthaya

  • Low: 21–23°C
  • High: 30–32°C
  • Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h

East

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat

  • Low: 22–23°C
  • High: 30–32°C
  • Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre, 2 metres offshore

South (east coast)

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat

  • Low: 21–25°C
  • High: 30–32°C
  • Northeasterly winds 20–35 km/h
  • Waves around 2 metres, over 2 metres in storms

South (west coast)

Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun

  • Low: 21–24°C
  • High: 31–33°C

From Krabi northwards:

  • Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre; 1–2 metres offshore; higher in storms

From Trang southwards:

  • Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre; over 1 metre offshore; higher in storms
