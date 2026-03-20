Major blaze hits several fishing boats in Nakhon Si Thammarat

A major fire broke out amid hot, windy conditions, engulfing several fishing boats.

The flames spread rapidly at the Chao Tha pier in Soi Pa Len 17, Khanom District, Nakhon Si Thammarat, as rescue teams, firefighters and multiple agencies rushed to the scene and worked frantically to douse the blaze.

Emergency services were alerted to a severe fire at 12.10am on March 20, 2026, at the Chao Tha pier in the Khanom municipal area, Soi Pa Len 17, Khanom Subdistrict, Khanom District, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The fire started on a large fishing boat moored alongside several others, while strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly.

Large orange flames lit up the sky, while the smell of burning and thick black smoke blanketed the area around Soi Pa Len 17.

Three municipalities join forces, deploy fire engines to stop the blaze from engulfing the entire pier