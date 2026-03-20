Major blaze hits several fishing boats in Nakhon Si Thammarat

A major fire broke out amid hot, windy conditions, engulfing several fishing boats.
The flames spread rapidly at the Chao Tha pier in Soi Pa Len 17, Khanom District, Nakhon Si Thammarat, as rescue teams, firefighters and multiple agencies rushed to the scene and worked frantically to douse the blaze.
Emergency services were alerted to a severe fire at 12.10am on March 20, 2026, at the Chao Tha pier in the Khanom municipal area, Soi Pa Len 17, Khanom Subdistrict, Khanom District, Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The fire started on a large fishing boat moored alongside several others, while strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly.
Large orange flames lit up the sky, while the smell of burning and thick black smoke blanketed the area around Soi Pa Len 17.
Three municipalities join forces, deploy fire engines to stop the blaze from engulfing the entire pier
After the fire broke out, disaster prevention officials, along with water trucks from several agencies, including:
rushed to the scene to contain the blaze as quickly as possible. A major obstacle was that the vessels involved were large fishing boats carrying fuel and other flammable materials, making the fire difficult to control.
Officials had to urgently spray water to prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring boats moored alongside them.
A preliminary inspection found that several large fishing boats were heavily damaged.
However, there have so far been no official reports of injuries or deaths.
As for the cause of the fire, further details will be reported when more information becomes available.