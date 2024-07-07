Gulf Energy supports nuclear power, urges public education on

The government approved a 600-megawatt nuclear power plant project in Chonburi in 1976, but it was ultimately postponed indefinitely because of local opposition.

After the discovery of new natural-gas reserves in the Gulf of Thailand, in 1992, the Cabinet approved construction of two 1,000-megawatt nuclear power plants by 2006, but the plans remained unclear.

The government decided to change its policy to importing energy from neighbouring countries and encouraged private-sector participation in alternative energy production.

However, the global oil crisis in the late 2000s forced the government to reconsider the nuclear-power project seriously. The National Energy Development Plan for 2011-2021 included the construction of nuclear power plants with a combined capacity of no less than 4,000 megawatts, approving budgets between 2008-2011 to prepare all sectors.

The plan included selecting construction sites and production technologies, drafting relevant legislation, educating the public, and developing personnel.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) allocated a budget of 240 million baht between 2008 and 2010 to prepare for nuclear-plant construction, including hiring consultants and developing human resources. Potential construction sites were selected in four provinces: Surat Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Khon Kaen, and Trat.

The main reasons for the failure to establish nuclear power plants in Thailand include public opposition due to a lack of understanding and confidence in the safety of nuclear power plants, and political instability, which has hindered the government from setting a clear and consistent energy policy for Thailand, Ratthaphol said.