Shop transactions under digital wallet scheme clarified

Round 2 and Beyond: Transactions between Retailers

Participating retailers must pay for products through an electronic payment system to another retailer.

The transaction must involve the actual purchase of goods.

Retailers cannot withdraw cash immediately after consumers make payments. However, retailers can withdraw cash from Round 2 onwards, provided they are registered in the tax system and meet the following criteria:

Retailers must be registered for value-added tax (VAT), corporate income tax, or personal income tax under Article 40 of the Revenue Code, except for those exempt from taxes under the Revenue Code. Retailers in the tax system must comply with the following tax requirements:

1.1 For businesses operating for more than two years, they must have filed income-tax returns for both 2022 and 2023.

1.2 For businesses operating for less than two years, they must have consistently filed income-tax returns from the start of operations until the present.

1.3 New businesses that have not yet filed income-tax returns for the first tax year or accounting period will be considered based on their VAT filings only.

Retailers must use a postpaid mobile-phone number to register for benefits.

"The information currently being posted and shared is distorted from the truth," Karom emphasised. ”We urge the public not to share or forward such news to prevent potential confusion and damage to the country's image.”

He said people should follow official updates from the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce through the website www.moc.go.th or by calling the Call Center at 1203 (02-507-7000, 02-507-8000).