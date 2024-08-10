Shop transactions under digital wallet scheme clarified

Karom Polpornklang, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Prime Minister, on Saturday addressed claims that stores participating in the digital wallet scheme are unable to withdraw cash but can only spend the funds at stores owned by major capitalists.
He said the Ministry of Commerce has investigated this matter and clarified that the information is misleading. The methods of spending between consumers and participating merchants differ, with the spending process outlined as follows:
Round 1: Transactions between Consumers and Small Retailers
Consumers must pay for products participating in the programme through an electronic payment system to merchants categorised as small retailers or small convenience stores as specified by the Ministry of Commerce. This excludes national and local department stores and large retail-wholesale chains.
The transactions must involve the actual purchase of goods.
Transactions must take place within a district where the consumer's registered residence matches the location of the small retailer's business.
Purchases must be conducted face-to-face, with buyers and sellers completing the transaction and scanning the QR code for payment in person. No online transactions or intermediary services are allowed, and the QR code for payment cannot be replicated, shared, or used in any manner that avoids face-to-face transactions.
Round 2 and Beyond: Transactions between Retailers
Participating retailers must pay for products through an electronic payment system to another retailer.
The transaction must involve the actual purchase of goods.
Retailers cannot withdraw cash immediately after consumers make payments. However, retailers can withdraw cash from Round 2 onwards, provided they are registered in the tax system and meet the following criteria:
Retailers must be registered for value-added tax (VAT), corporate income tax, or personal income tax under Article 40 of the Revenue Code, except for those exempt from taxes under the Revenue Code. Retailers in the tax system must comply with the following tax requirements:
1.1 For businesses operating for more than two years, they must have filed income-tax returns for both 2022 and 2023.
1.2 For businesses operating for less than two years, they must have consistently filed income-tax returns from the start of operations until the present.
1.3 New businesses that have not yet filed income-tax returns for the first tax year or accounting period will be considered based on their VAT filings only.
Retailers must use a postpaid mobile-phone number to register for benefits.
"The information currently being posted and shared is distorted from the truth," Karom emphasised. ”We urge the public not to share or forward such news to prevent potential confusion and damage to the country's image.”
He said people should follow official updates from the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce through the website www.moc.go.th or by calling the Call Center at 1203 (02-507-7000, 02-507-8000).