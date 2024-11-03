No friction with neighbours over Ko Kut, says Navy chief

This aligns with the policy requiring the Navy to be 100% prepared to safeguard maritime areas.

The Navy has stationed the Ko Kut Operational Unit and Marine Corps on the island in the Gulf of Thailand. Both units work together to secure the border areas.

Jiraphon affirmed that the Navy was well-prepared, ensuring safety and allowing the local community to live and work in peace.

When asked about the 2001 MoU, a government policy on maritime negotiations, and whether it creates challenges for the Navy, Jiraphon responded that the Thai government had established maritime boundaries in 1973, and the Navy would protect these areas as declared.

Any updates or agreements are the government’s responsibility, while the Navy remains fully committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereign borders and maritime interests for the people.

“The Navy is dedicated to protecting the nation’s sovereign borders and maritime interests. I can confirm that there are no conflicts concerning overlapping claim areas between the two nations,” he stated, hinting at Cambodia.