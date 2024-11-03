No friction with neighbours over Ko Kut, says Navy chief

The chief of the Royal Thai Navy, Admiral Jiraphon Wongwit, on Saturday inspected the Ko Kut Operational Unit in Ko Kut district of Trat province.
The commander said that his visit was to assess the readiness of personnel and the operational equipment for surveillance and their connectivity with the Navy’s central command in Bangkok.
The Navy chief said that Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had emphasised the importance of being fully prepared to secure the area, prompting him to personally oversee the situation.
This aligns with the policy requiring the Navy to be 100% prepared to safeguard maritime areas.
The Navy has stationed the Ko Kut Operational Unit and Marine Corps on the island in the Gulf of Thailand. Both units work together to secure the border areas.
Jiraphon affirmed that the Navy was well-prepared, ensuring safety and allowing the local community to live and work in peace.
When asked about the 2001 MoU, a government policy on maritime negotiations, and whether it creates challenges for the Navy, Jiraphon responded that the Thai government had established maritime boundaries in 1973, and the Navy would protect these areas as declared.
Any updates or agreements are the government’s responsibility, while the Navy remains fully committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereign borders and maritime interests for the people.
“The Navy is dedicated to protecting the nation’s sovereign borders and maritime interests. I can confirm that there are no conflicts concerning overlapping claim areas between the two nations,” he stated, hinting at Cambodia.
When asked if symbolic movements by advocacy groups might cause issues, the commander assured the public that the Navy could secure the area effectively, so there was no need for long-distance travel to the region.
He emphasised that the area remains peaceful and safe, allowing fishermen to carry out their work as usual. The neighbouring country understands and respects these boundaries, with no conflicts arising, as both sides continue their livelihoods within their own territories, he said.
Regarding the political implications tied to Ko Kut, the Navy commander said that according to briefings from nearby units, legitimate fishing vessels from the neighbouring country had never trespassed. Only illegal vessels smuggling untaxed goods had been apprehended as per the Navy's mandate.
"Honest fishing folk from both countries are able to work peacefully, with no signs of disturbance, and the neighbouring nation has shown no negative stance," Jiraphon said.