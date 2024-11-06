Maris issues clarification on maritime boundary talks with Cambodia

In response to calls for the cancellation of MOU44, on the grounds that it allegedly recognises Cambodia's claims and puts Thai territory at risk, Maris clarified that MOU44 does not acknowledge Cambodia's continental shelf claims nor would it lead to any loss of Thai territory. Ko Kut remains entirely under Thai sovereignty, without exception, he said.

The key point of MOU44 is solely an agreement “to negotiate”. The appended map merely illustrates “the respective continental shelf claims of each country” and the lines depicted do not constitute an official maritime boundary, contrary to certain misunderstandings, he explained.

"Maintaining MOU44 is more a benefit than a disadvantage, as this agreement obligates both parties to engage in negotiations on both maritime boundaries and joint development areas simultaneously."

Regarding the 2009 decision by the government to consider cancelling MOU44, with a directive to thoroughly review relevant legal issues before submitting it to the Cabinet and Parliament, Maris explained that during this review process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held discussions, gathering inputs from international legal advisers, affected citizens, and relevant agencies, including those focused on security and legal matters. This led to the 2014 Cabinet resolution that maintaining MOU 44 would bring more benefits than disadvantages. Importantly, a clearly defined maritime boundary would also facilitate transparent negotiations on petroleum resource utilisation.

"Please rest assured that the negotiations will prioritise Thailand’s sovereignty and the interests of the Thai people, and I affirm that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will operate with the highest level of professionalism," Maris stated.