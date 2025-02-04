Thailand announces electricity, oil, and internet cutoff to call center gangs in Myanmar tomorrow

After chairing a National Security Council (NSC) meeting on cutting electricity to Myanmar border areas to curb transnational crime and call-centre scams, Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that the meeting had resolved to cut electricity, internet, and fuel supplies starting at 9am on February 5.

The measure will be enforced at five locations along the Thailand-Myanmar border, which are suspected of serving as bases for call-centre scam operations.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who oversees the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA); Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong; Deputy Defense Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit; and NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad.