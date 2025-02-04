Thailand announces electricity, oil, and internet cutoff to call center gangs in Myanmar tomorrow

After chairing a National Security Council (NSC) meeting on cutting electricity to Myanmar border areas to curb transnational crime and call-centre scams, Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that the meeting had resolved to cut electricity, internet, and fuel supplies starting at 9am on February 5.
The measure will be enforced at five locations along the Thailand-Myanmar border, which are suspected of serving as bases for call-centre scam operations.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who oversees the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA); Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong; Deputy Defense Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit; and NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad.
Phumtham stated that the NSC had gathered information from all relevant agencies and concluded that the issue poses a national security threat. A total of 557,500 people have been affected, with damages exceeding 86 billion baht and daily losses amounting to 80 million baht. Authorities have determined that this crisis has severe implications for both Thai citizens and the global community.
Phumtham, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, added that he would sign the order tonight.
"I will finalize and sign the order tonight, and all relevant agencies will be informed," Phumtham stated. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Myanmar government and relay the message to relevant organizations, including hospitals, to ensure proper preparations. By 9am tomorrow, all supplies will be cut off."
He emphasized that once Thailand has issued the notification, it will be up to the Myanmar government to take further action, and Thailand is not interfering in their affairs.
When asked whether Myanmar might retaliate by cutting off gas supplies to Thailand, potentially escalating the situation, Phumtham responded that the issue had already been discussed. He stated that the Myanmar side understands this is not just a Thai issue but an international concern, as individuals from multiple countries have been victimized by these operations.
Regarding concerns about unauthorized reconnections, Phumtham affirmed that any illegal power line restorations would be dealt with accordingly. However, he noted that if Myanmar chose to use generators, that would be their own decision.
The five designated power supply points along the Thailand-Myanmar border affected by the cutoff are:
Ban Three Pagodas Pass – Phaya Tongzu, Mon State
Ban Muang Daeng – Tachileik, Shan State
Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge – Tachileik, Shan State
Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 – Myawaddy, Kayin State
Ban Huai Muang – Myawaddy, Kayin State