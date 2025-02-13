Government bans the issue of gun carrying permits for one year

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have signed an order halting temporarily the issuance of gun carrying permits for one year, effective from February 14.
The order, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Interior on February 12, prohibits registrars from granting new gun carrying licences starting the day after the publication of the order in the Royal Gazette.
Ministry spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul confirmed the suspension on Thursday, stating that the measure aimed to curb gun-related violence and enhance public safety. "The prime minister and the interior minister, as enforcers of the Firearms Act, have signed the order, which was published in the Royal Gazette today. It will take effect for one year from February 14, 2025," she said.
The order cited unjustified gun carrying as a key contributor to violent crimes, posing risks to lives, property and public order. The government sees the temporary ban as a necessary step to reduce crime and maintain social stability, the spokesperson said.