Thailand ready to cut off power supply, internet to Poipet if required

Thailand has made necessary preparations to cut off electricity supply to Poipet in Cambodia if required to foil scam call-centre gangs who have fled Myanmar.
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Vechayachai revealed that an internal meeting of the National Security Council would be held today to assess the progress of efforts to dismantle call-centre gangs.
Regarding the issue of cutting off electricity, internet signal and fuel to Cambodia, Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister, clarified that those actions have not been implemented yet. He sought more time for the continued implementation of the current measures in Myanmar.
During his recent visit to the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province, Phumtham inspected how Thailand would respond if call-centre gangs were to relocate from Myanmar back to their original base in Poipet, Cambodia. He said preparations had already been made to disrupt signals in the area, but he could not confirm if the same measures used along the Myanmar border would be applied, as the situation in Cambodia is different.
Phumtham emphasized that Thailand is prepared to handle the situation, citing the successful step-by-step border sealing measures, which have yielded positive results. He also noted that foreign diplomats have expressed appreciation for Thailand's efforts and that ethnic minority groups and others have declared their non-involvement in illegal businesses, which he considers a positive development.
On the issue of repatriating approximately 7,000 victims of call-centre scams, he confirmed that Thailand would not immediately allow their entry into the country. A screening process would be conducted, and arrangements for a receiving country would be made before they could be allowed to enter. He assured that Thailand would not turn its border into a refugee centre.
In response to criticisms that the government’s actions were merely symbolic, Phumtham reiterated that the government had already taken significant steps, including removing problematic officials from the area and setting up an investigative committee.
Phumtham also acknowledged having received a statement from Maung Chit Thu, the Myanmar military officer overseeing the area, thanking him for his cooperation. However, he emphasised that the primary goal was to eliminate call-centre gangs along the border and assist people in returning to their home countries, regardless of nationality.
Regarding Maung Chit Thu’s willingness to cooperate in dismantling the call-centre gangs and his concerns about potential arrest warrants from Thailand, Phumtham reiterated that the process must follow legal procedures and that Thailand would not take any action that violates the law.