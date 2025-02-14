Thailand ready to cut off power supply, internet to Poipet if required

Thailand has made necessary preparations to cut off electricity supply to Poipet in Cambodia if required to foil scam call-centre gangs who have fled Myanmar.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Vechayachai revealed that an internal meeting of the National Security Council would be held today to assess the progress of efforts to dismantle call-centre gangs.

Regarding the issue of cutting off electricity, internet signal and fuel to Cambodia, Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister, clarified that those actions have not been implemented yet. He sought more time for the continued implementation of the current measures in Myanmar.