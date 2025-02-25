Paetongtarn administration to back crackdown on e-cigarettes

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the media after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday regarding measures to curb e-cigarette use among youth. She assigned Jiraphon Sinthuprai, minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, to lead discussions with relevant agencies to establish clear measures and amend related laws.

The prime minister expressed concern over the increasing spread of e-cigarettes in various forms, some appearing as cute containers or boxes rather than traditional smoking devices. She emphasised the need for serious action and called for police cooperation on tackling the issue.