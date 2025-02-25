Paetongtarn administration to back crackdown on e-cigarettes

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the media after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday regarding measures to curb e-cigarette use among youth. She assigned Jiraphon Sinthuprai, minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, to lead discussions with relevant agencies to establish clear measures and amend related laws.
The prime minister expressed concern over the increasing spread of e-cigarettes in various forms, some appearing as cute containers or boxes rather than traditional smoking devices. She emphasised the need for serious action and called for police cooperation on tackling the issue.
"Within 15 days, Jiraphon will provide an update on the situation and related legal matters to ensure greater clarity in law enforcement," Paetongtarn said.
Meanwhile, Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, said National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet has ordered a strict crackdown on illegal e-cigarettes.
Areas near schools, educational institutions and religious sites must be 100% vape-free, Achayon said.
Police nationwide have been instructed to inspect, arrest, and expand investigations across all aspects, from sales and smuggling to storage locations.
Officers found to be involved in profiteering or neglecting enforcement will face strict disciplinary, criminal and administrative penalties.
This measure aligns with the government’s policy to protect children and youth from the growing spread of e-cigarettes in many areas, the police spokesman added.