Thai Pilots Association petitions court to revoke foreign pilots\' decision

Contradiction with Thai labour laws

According to the Ministry of Labour's announcement, domestic aviation jobs are reserved for Thai nationals, except for international flights.

Impact on the long-term standards of the Thai aviation industry

If the Wet Lease practice becomes standard, it may lead airlines to reduce investments in training Thai pilots, which could negatively affect the stability of the country's aviation industry.

The Thai Pilots Association urges the government to reconsider this measure and prioritize Thai pilots first.

" We affirm that we will take action to protect the rights of all Thai pilots and request the support of members and stakeholders in the aviation industry to stand together in support of the Thai Pilots Association's petition to the Administrative Court, seeking temporary protection in the case of allowing foreign pilots to operate domestic flights," Captain Teerawat said.