Thai Pilots Association petitions court to revoke foreign pilots\' decision

This follows the Cabinet's approval on December 7, 2024, allowing airlines to temporarily lease aircraft with pilots (Wet Lease) for one year, ending on December 31, 2025, with the option for two 6-month extensions.
Currently, Thai Vietjet is the only airline using this option, allowing foreign pilots to operate domestic flights.
Captain Teerawat Angkasakulkiat, President of the Thai Pilots Association, stated that on March 14, 2025, the association will petition the Administrative Court to revoke the Ministry of Labour's announcement that permits foreign pilots to operate in Thailand.
The association will request a temporary injunction, arguing that the Ministry of Labour and the Cabinet's decision to allow foreign pilots to operate in Thailand temporarily through Wet Lease arrangements directly impacts many unemployed Thai pilots.
Impact on Thai pilots' careers
Currently, there are many Thai pilots who are unemployed and ready to work. Allowing foreign pilots to operate in the country could reduce job opportunities for Thai pilots.
Contradiction with Thai labour laws
According to the Ministry of Labour's announcement, domestic aviation jobs are reserved for Thai nationals, except for international flights.
Impact on the long-term standards of the Thai aviation industry
If the Wet Lease practice becomes standard, it may lead airlines to reduce investments in training Thai pilots, which could negatively affect the stability of the country's aviation industry.
The Thai Pilots Association urges the government to reconsider this measure and prioritize Thai pilots first.
" We affirm that we will take action to protect the rights of all Thai pilots and request the support of members and stakeholders in the aviation industry to stand together in support of the Thai Pilots Association's petition to the Administrative Court, seeking temporary protection in the case of allowing foreign pilots to operate domestic flights," Captain Teerawat said.