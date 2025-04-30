Phumtham responds to Chinese tourist crime concerns, Defends visa-free policy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai , on April 30, 2025 addressed public concerns over the visa-free policy for tourists, following reports of crimes committed by some Chinese nationals in Thailand.

He emphasised the need to examine the facts carefully and affirmed that if any wrongdoing occurs, it will be dealt with under the law.

“These incidents do not reflect a lack of safety in our country but rather the individual actions of certain visitors,” Phumtham stated. He also dismissed current rumours about organ trafficking involving Chinese tourists, saying there have been no such confirmed cases to date.

Regarding the recent online uproar about a man dressed like a military police officer participating in a Chinese event, Phumtham explained that the incident actually took place in December 2024. Once it surfaced on social media, the matter was promptly investigated.

He confirmed that no military police unit under the Ministry of Defence, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, or the Royal Thai Army had authorised such a mission. If the individual acted in a personal capacity or impersonated an officer, he would be subject to criminal charges.