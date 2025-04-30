Phumtham responds to Chinese tourist crime concerns, Defends visa-free policy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai , on April 30, 2025 addressed public concerns over the visa-free policy for tourists, following reports of crimes committed by some Chinese nationals in Thailand.
He emphasised the need to examine the facts carefully and affirmed that if any wrongdoing occurs, it will be dealt with under the law.
“These incidents do not reflect a lack of safety in our country but rather the individual actions of certain visitors,” Phumtham stated. He also dismissed current rumours about organ trafficking involving Chinese tourists, saying there have been no such confirmed cases to date.
Regarding the recent online uproar about a man dressed like a military police officer participating in a Chinese event, Phumtham explained that the incident actually took place in December 2024. Once it surfaced on social media, the matter was promptly investigated.
He confirmed that no military police unit under the Ministry of Defence, the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, or the Royal Thai Army had authorised such a mission. If the individual acted in a personal capacity or impersonated an officer, he would be subject to criminal charges.
Phumtham acknowledged that Thailand’s reputation may be affected by online speculation, both true and false, but stressed that the overall number of tourists remains high. He noted that the decline in Chinese tourists mostly involves “zero-dollar tours,” which have little impact on tourism revenue.
When asked whether Thai authorities had been negligent in allowing Chinese nationals to use Thailand as a base for fraudulent operations, such as posing as officials to scam others, Phumtham reiterated that the government has not ignored the issue and is taking it seriously, especially after it was brought to light on social media.
As for concerns that the visa-free policy might be a loophole exploited by bad actors, Phumtham argued that it is an important economic tool to attract tourism. “No policy brings only positive effects—there are always trade-offs. But crimes committed by a few do not mean all tourists are here with bad intentions,” he said.
He warned against generalising or exaggerating the issue, especially when it comes to claiming that most crimes are committed by people of Chinese descent. “We must be careful not to let isolated incidents or unverified rumours damage our country's image,” Phumtham said, noting that any country with economic opportunities may attract individuals looking to exploit them.
When questioned about reports of Chinese individuals being appointed as advisers to local Thai officials, such as in the case involving the governor of Prachinburi, Phumtham affirmed that the government is not being passive. The visa-free policy, he said, remains a sound and appropriate strategy to revive tourism, and the government is actively addressing any issues that arise.
Regarding whether the 60-day visa-free period might be shortened, Phumtham said the matter would be reviewed by relevant authorities for further consideration.