Govt clarifies controversy: nationality granted to ethnic groups, not foreign migrants

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan confirmed on Saturday (July 12, 2025) that the Thai government is expediting the resolution of nationality issues in accordance with the Cabinet resolution dated October 29, 2024.
The directive outlines clear criteria to grant Thai nationality to individuals born in the Kingdom to non-Thai parents, particularly stateless ethnic minorities who have resided in Thailand for generations. The general application of this policy began on June 30, 2025.
The initiative targets approximately 140,000 individuals belonging to minority and ethnic groups who have long lived in Thailand and whose biometric and demographic information—such as facial photographs and fingerprints—already exists in the national civil registration system.
Two specific groups are eligible under the new criteria:
This includes those whose 13-digit national ID numbers begin with “6” and contain the numbers 50 to 72 in the sixth and seventh digits.
Also included are individuals whose parents possess certificates of residence and are registered with ID numbers beginning with “5” or “8”.
These individuals appear in civil registration records and have 13-digit ID numbers beginning with “0”, with the sixth and seventh digits listed as “89”.
Sasikarn clarified that the policy does not extend to migrant workers, foreign nationals, or displaced persons residing in temporary shelters.
Rather, it addresses longstanding issues of statelessness among minority populations with deep roots in Thai society who have already been formally recorded and vetted.
“The government has implemented stringent, verifiable criteria to ensure effective and fair administration,” she said. “This will minimise loopholes for exploitation while improving the quality of life for those genuinely eligible, based on principles of justice and human dignity.”
The measure marks a significant step toward addressing legal identity challenges and enhancing rights and opportunities for long-marginalised communities.