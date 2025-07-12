Govt clarifies controversy: nationality granted to ethnic groups, not foreign migrants

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan confirmed on Saturday (July 12, 2025) that the Thai government is expediting the resolution of nationality issues in accordance with the Cabinet resolution dated October 29, 2024.

The directive outlines clear criteria to grant Thai nationality to individuals born in the Kingdom to non-Thai parents, particularly stateless ethnic minorities who have resided in Thailand for generations. The general application of this policy began on June 30, 2025.

The initiative targets approximately 140,000 individuals belonging to minority and ethnic groups who have long lived in Thailand and whose biometric and demographic information—such as facial photographs and fingerprints—already exists in the national civil registration system.