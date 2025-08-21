Wounds of Labour Ministry and OAG clash with top transparency award

Findings on the nominee structure and building collapse have already been concluded by a government-appointed investigative committee under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) forwarding charges against suspects to the courts.

The Ministry of Labour has come under intense criticism after two MPs from the People’s Party exposed a controversial investment by the Social Security Fund (SSF).

The MPs alleged that the SSF, which is overseen by the ministry, spent more than 6.9 billion baht of insured workers’ money to acquire the Skyy9 building, a deal critics say may not deliver sufficient returns.

The transaction was structured through the purchase of Prime Nine Real Estate Co Ltd, owner of the Skyy9 (formerly Cas Centre) building. Prime Seven Co Ltd was the majority shareholder in Prime Nine, while the largest shareholder in Prime Seven was the Prime Asset Venture Capital Fund, managed by Krungthai Asset Management Plc as trustee, a fund ultimately financed by the SSF itself.

Two ministries were tasked with investigating the case. The Interior Ministry, under then-minister Anutin Charnvirakul, completed its fact-finding probe and forwarded the findings to the Labour Ministry. Later, under Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Labour Ministry appointed its fact-finding panel as a “final act” before his Blue Camp faction withdrew from the governing coalition.

The investigation into the Social Security Fund’s investment in the Prime Asset Private Equity Trust for the acquisition of the Skyy9 building concluded that:

The investment process was unusually rushed.

Despite several concerns raised by committees and subcommittees involved, MFC Asset Management Plc, which promoted the trust, was never invited to provide direct clarification.

The findings pointed to a lack of proper due diligence and prudence in approving the investment of Social Security Fund money. The amount invested, when compared with the asset valuation conducted by the official assessment team and the valuation of the Skyy9 property by the Thai Valuers Association, a professional body in the field, showed a significant discrepancy.

It was believed that the trust’s investment in shares of AGRE101 Co Ltd (now renamed Prime Nine Real Estate Co Ltd), owner of the Cas Centre/Skyy9 project, was priced well above its true worth. The process demonstrated a failure to exercise the level of caution and thoroughness expected of public officials, resulting in financial damage to the Social Security Fund.

The Interior Ministry’s investigation further analysed the Skyy9 valuation using discounted cash flow, finding the fair market price should have been around 3.4–3.8 billion baht, less than half of the 6.9 billion baht ultimately paid through the trust investment.

Although newly appointed Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit reassigned Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, Secretary-General of the Social Security Office, to the Prime Minister’s Office in a bid to ensure transparency in the ongoing probe, fresh criticism emerged. People’s Party MP Rakchanok Srinork disclosed that before his transfer, Boonsong had signed off on the reassignment of at least 35 mid- to senior-level civil servants, sparking questions over whether this was a “farewell move.”

Against this backdrop, it is perhaps unsurprising that the awarding of the 2025 ITA transparency champion titles to the Labour Ministry and the SAO has been met with some of the heaviest public criticism in years, given the unresolved controversies casting doubt over both institutions.

