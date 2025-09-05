PACC urges all sectors to join fight against corruption

At the “Reducing Gaps, Reducing Corruption” seminar hosted by Nation TV on Friday (September 5), Phumwisan Kasemsuk, Secretary-General of the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, shared their insights and approaches to addressing the ongoing challenge of corruption in Thailand.
Poj, speaking on behalf of the private sector, highlighted that a continuous issue for businesses is the demand for bribes. He pointed out that obstacles stem from complex legal requirements for business permits and the lack of a truly integrated One Stop Service system.
The fragmentation of authority across various agencies creates gaps, which allow for discretionary decisions by government officials.
For foreign investors, Poj noted that entering Thailand requires approval from at least six different agencies, such as the Board of Investment (BOI), the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Labour, and the Customs Department. The fragmentation of regulatory power creates opportunities for corruption.
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), comprising the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), and the Thai Bankers' Association, will begin proactive anti-corruption efforts from January 1, 2026.
The first phase will involve establishing a complaint centre within all agencies by October this year.
“The JSCCIB will not tolerate this. The private sector is fully committed to supporting this initiative and urges the public to abandon the culture of bribery for convenience, replacing it with a collective mindset that rejects corruption,” said Poj.
Phumwisan stated that the current situation of corruption has become more sophisticated than in the past.
However, the PACC has strengthened its cooperation with other anti-corruption agencies, including the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD), the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the State Audit Office (SAO), to close loopholes and address gaps in enforcement.
He revealed a new approach to proactive anti-corruption, which he described as “nid in the bud.” The PACC now has new powers to investigate civil servants involved in misconduct or neglect of duty, which is considered a disciplinary offence.
The PACC can immediately take disciplinary action and transfer officials to prevent corrupt actions from taking place.
To build confidence among foreign investors and the private sector, the PACC has established the "Investment and Foreign Affairs Service Centre" (IFASC) to handle complaints.
Additionally, within the next 2-3 weeks, the PACC will collaborate with the Land Department to establish a One Stop Service centre at the PACC office in Chonburi province, specifically to manage the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area.
“We aim to build confidence among foreign investors. Our ultimate goal is to make Thailand the top investment destination. The PACC is ready to handle complaints, even from those who wish to remain anonymous, and we have witness protection measures to ensure safety. This demonstrates transparency and assures that issues will be resolved,” Phumwisan said.
Furthermore, he emphasised that tackling corruption must be elevated to a national agenda, free from discrimination. Addressing corruption requires cooperation from all sectors: government, private sector, and civil society. If left unchecked, corruption will cause severe damage to the economy and society, potentially becoming a detrimental culture in the country.