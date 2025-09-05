PACC urges all sectors to join fight against corruption

Phumwisan stated that the current situation of corruption has become more sophisticated than in the past.

However, the PACC has strengthened its cooperation with other anti-corruption agencies, including the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD), the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the State Audit Office (SAO), to close loopholes and address gaps in enforcement.

He revealed a new approach to proactive anti-corruption, which he described as “nid in the bud.” The PACC now has new powers to investigate civil servants involved in misconduct or neglect of duty, which is considered a disciplinary offence.

The PACC can immediately take disciplinary action and transfer officials to prevent corrupt actions from taking place.

To build confidence among foreign investors and the private sector, the PACC has established the "Investment and Foreign Affairs Service Centre" (IFASC) to handle complaints.

Additionally, within the next 2-3 weeks, the PACC will collaborate with the Land Department to establish a One Stop Service centre at the PACC office in Chonburi province, specifically to manage the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area.

“We aim to build confidence among foreign investors. Our ultimate goal is to make Thailand the top investment destination. The PACC is ready to handle complaints, even from those who wish to remain anonymous, and we have witness protection measures to ensure safety. This demonstrates transparency and assures that issues will be resolved,” Phumwisan said.

Furthermore, he emphasised that tackling corruption must be elevated to a national agenda, free from discrimination. Addressing corruption requires cooperation from all sectors: government, private sector, and civil society. If left unchecked, corruption will cause severe damage to the economy and society, potentially becoming a detrimental culture in the country.