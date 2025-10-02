High-speed rail contract fix in doubt as Phiphat opposes pay-as-you-build

“The revised joint-investment contract does not breach any legal provisions, as it has already been vetted by the Office of the Attorney-General. The ‘pay-as-you-build’ scheme does not favour the private sector either, since it requires the concessionaire to provide additional guarantees to prevent contract abandonment,” the source said.

The amended draft has already passed the Attorney-General’s review and is now with SRT for consideration. It will be up to SRT to decide whether to forward it to Cabinet. However, if the Transport Minister maintains his stance against the pay-as-you-build model, the project’s future will depend on the government’s final policy decision.

Attorney-General endorses CP contract amendment with minor recommendations

According to a report from the SRT, the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) has reviewed the draft amendment to the high-speed rail contract with Asia Era One and found no legal obstacles. The OAG agreed with more than 95% of the draft terms, leaving only around 5% where it suggested additional changes that could further benefit the state.

One issue concerns the payment of 10.67 billion baht in concession fees for the Airport Rail Link (ARL). Under the revised contract, the private partner would divide the payment into seven equal annual instalments, with the first due upon signing. The OAG recommended that the instalments be accelerated to strengthen state benefits.

Another key issue is the change in the state’s co-investment payment method to a “pay-as-you-build” scheme, in which the government would disburse 125.93 billion baht in civil works support according to construction milestones verified by SRT. While endorsing this model, the OAG insisted that the private partner must place additional guarantees earlier to protect against potential abandonment of the project.

The current draft allows the concessionaire up to 270 days after signing to provide the guarantees, or upon seeking the first disbursement. The OAG recommended negotiating with the private partner to bring forward the guaranteed placement, ideally at the time of contract signing.

‘Pay-as-you-build’ will not disadvantage the state, SRT insists

The SRT has stressed that the revised payment method under the amended high-speed rail contract will not disadvantage the state. The shift to a “pay-as-you-build” system ensures that once the state pays for civil works, ownership of the infrastructure is transferred immediately to the government.

Two key elements form the substance of the contract amendment:

State co-investment payments – The SRT board insisted that the government must not lose out. By adopting the pay-as-you-build model, the state will retain ownership of civil works upon payment.

Additional guarantees from the concessionaire, Asia Era One Co, will be required to provide bank guarantees and collateral worth around 160 billion baht to ensure project completion within five years.

These guarantees include:

Contract guarantee of 4.5 billion baht for the full 50-year term.

Shareholder guarantee of 149.65 billion baht for the full 50-year term.

Additional guarantees totalling about 160 billion baht, to be placed with SRT within 270 days of signing the amended contract. These cover:

Civil works guarantee: 125.93 billion baht

Systems guarantee: 14.81 billion baht

Operations quality guarantee: 748 million baht

ARL concession fee guarantee: 10.67 billion baht

Under the amended terms, the concessionaire must also pay the first instalment of 1.5 billion baht for the Airport Rail Link (ARL) concession fee immediately upon signing, with the remaining sum spread over seven instalments.

The new guarantees do not have to be placed on the date of signing, but must be submitted within 270 days or before requesting the first government disbursement. Payments under the pay-as-you-build scheme will be made in five tranches of around 25 billion baht each, tied to construction milestones. Upon delivery of each tranche of civil works, the corresponding bank guarantee will be returned.