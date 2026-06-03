BOT prepares to enforce new source rules for cash deposits from THB5m

The central bank is continuing its policy of supervising high-value cash transactions to curb illegal transactions.

In April 2026, it began enforcing a measure requiring anyone withdrawing THB5 million or more in cash to clearly state the purpose of use.

To cover the entire system, it is also preparing to announce controls on high-value cash deposits soon.

Cash deposits of THB5 million or more must be declared as the source of funds

Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), gave an update on measures to regulate cash transactions, saying the BOT was preparing to expand its tighter cash controls.

In about the next two to three months, rules on “cash deposits” worth THB5 million or more will begin to take effect, requiring people bringing in large sums to state and explain where the money came from.

The measure will also cover high-value banknote exchanges, such as bringing THB5 million in THB1,000 banknotes to exchange for THB500 banknotes.