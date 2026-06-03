BOT fee overhaul to cut bank income by 5bn baht

BOT targets 19 bank fees in system-wide overhaul

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is moving ahead with a major overhaul of financial service fees across the banking system, covering 19 fee items in four main groups as part of an effort to lower costs for the public and small and medium-sized enterprises.

BOT governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the central bank had issued a new announcement to enforce a revised fee structure across the banking sector.

The new framework is intended to create common standards, reduce unnecessary financial burdens and ensure that service fees better reflect banks’ actual costs.

He said many financial service charges no longer match current operating costs, particularly as technology has transformed banking services.

Some fees were introduced when banks carried high infrastructure costs, but those costs have now fallen sharply or, in some cases, almost disappeared while certain charges have remained unchanged or varied widely between financial institutions.

The BOT said the aim is not to place an additional burden on commercial banks, but to create a fairer balance between service providers and users, especially retail customers and SMEs, who generally have less bargaining power than large corporate clients.