High turnout on 1st day of Senate applications despite glitch

District offices and other designated centres were busy on Monday, the first day of Senate applications, with 4,642 individuals submitting their candidacies.
The application process, running from 8.30am to 4.30pm, experienced a minor glitch in the data transmission process in the morning. However, the issue caused by large file uploads of applicant data and images was promptly solved.
Applications will be accepted every day until May 24 and votes at the three levels will be cast on the following dates:
· June 9: District level
· June 16: Provincial level
· June 26: National level
Eventually, 200 senators will be elected to replace those previously appointed by the junta, whose terms ended on May 10. The outgoing senators will remain in their roles as acting senators until their successors are elected.