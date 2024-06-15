Top EC officials inspect venues for provincial phase of Senate election

The EC chairman encouraged and provided guidelines to officials, stressing the importance of thoroughness, adherence to the law, and transparency, particularly in the vote-counting process, which must be clear and observable by monitors.

Overall, the atmosphere was positive, with officials demonstrating a good understanding of the procedures and readiness for the provincial Senate elections scheduled for Sunday (June 16), he said.

Meanwhile, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee, along with Bangkok officials, inspected the preparations and conducted drills for the Bangkok Senate elections. The preparations included training sessions and the organisation of necessary equipment for the election.

In Bangkok, the elections will be held at the Vayupak Convention Center, Centara Hotel, Government Complex, on the third and fourth floors, which will host the initial round of voting for 20 groups of candidates, followed by the second round on the fourth floor, where the candidates will be divided into groups.

Sawaeng said that rehearsals had been conducted twice, and the smaller scale of this Senate election should make the process easier to manage. Officials will facilitate candidates and ensure public participation in the observation process.