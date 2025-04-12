Thailand Urges Songkran Revellers to Don Local Pattern Trousers for Global Showcase

The Thai government is calling on citizens to embrace their regional roots this Songkran by sporting trousers featuring distinctive "local identity patterns" or "provincial designs".
The initiative aims to promote Thailand's unique cultural heritage to a global audience while providing a stylish boost to community tourism during the New Year water festival.
The deputy government spokesman, Anukul Prueksanusak, announced the sartorial invitation, highlighting the dual goals of celebrating local artistry and creating a memorable visual identity for Thailand's tourism sector during the 2025 Songkran celebrations.
The move also intends to support local craftsmanship, instil pride in Thai identity among younger generations, and nurture design talent within each province.
Anukul provided a colourful overview of some of the eye-catching provincial trouser designs from across Thailand's five regions. These included:
Central Region: Lopburi's monkey and sunflower patterns, Nakhon Pathom's Siamese fighting fish, Nonthaburi's "Nonthaburian" style, Bangkok's PAJARA BANGKOK side design, Samut Songkhram's "Tu-nee", Kanchanaburi's spotted featherback fish, Ratchaburi's dragon jar motif, and Phetchaburi's buffalo cart design.
Northern Region: Chiang Rai's Triphum (Three Worlds) pattern, Lampang's rooster and "charming horse" designs, Uttaradit's Long-lub-lae durian, Phrae's "exploding tiger", Lamphun's small Lamphun motif, Sukhothai's Sangkhalok fish, Tak's floating lantern, Phichit's crocodile, Uthai Thani's sheatfish, and Chiang Mai's provincial design.
Eastern Region: Chachoengsao's fighting fish, Samut Prakan's namesake design, Prachinburi's pattern, Nakhon Nayok's "Chid Kacha" and "Chid Nikarn" styles, Chanthaburi's original design rabbits and durians, Trat's Thai Ridgeback dog, Rayong's Nilmungkorn horse, Sa Kaeo's Pang Sida butterfly and Dok Kaew flower, and Chonburi's Moo Deng (minced pork), capybara, and shark patterns.
Northeastern Region: Ubon Ratchathani's Pha Taem cliff, Bueng Kan's otter, Sisaket's Kruprey Plus, Yasothon's namesake design, Udon Thani's snail trap, Loei's "Mak Muan" Phi Ta Khon (ghost mask), and Kalasin's dinosaur fossil patterns.
Southern Region: Ranong's cashew nut, Phang Nga's tiger barb, Phuket's pineapple, Krabi's Soft Power Krabi, Trang's dugong, Satun's champada flower, Songkhla's Samila cat, Phatthalung's Nora dance, Yala's Yok Khao La (mountain peak), and Pattani's Dok Kana (Kana flower) patterns.
"We encourage all Thai people to unite in wearing these unique local pattern trousers during the Songkran Festival 2025 to preserve our culture and promote community tourism with flair," Anukul urged.
He added that the initiative aims to establish these distinctive trousers as a "must-buy" souvenir for international visitors, further promoting Thai tourism.