Thailand Urges Songkran Revellers to Don Local Pattern Trousers for Global Showcase

The Thai government is calling on citizens to embrace their regional roots this Songkran by sporting trousers featuring distinctive "local identity patterns" or "provincial designs".

The initiative aims to promote Thailand's unique cultural heritage to a global audience while providing a stylish boost to community tourism during the New Year water festival.

The deputy government spokesman, Anukul Prueksanusak, announced the sartorial invitation, highlighting the dual goals of celebrating local artistry and creating a memorable visual identity for Thailand's tourism sector during the 2025 Songkran celebrations.

The move also intends to support local craftsmanship, instil pride in Thai identity among younger generations, and nurture design talent within each province.

