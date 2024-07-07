10,000-baht handout scheme not yet discussed by BAAC board

"We have raised this issue for several budget years, stating that a clear plan should be established on the annual repayment amount so that the BAAC can manage it,” Sirikanya said. “The budget for each year should be planned from the beginning of the fiscal year rather than being allocated as and when needed.

“Although it is a state bank, it still needs a certain level of financial stability to avoid burdening the public with additional capital increases or resolving the BAAC's bad debts."

She emphasised that the BAAC representatives have complete documentation. They are involved as creditors since all the requested budget represents debts owed by the government since 2008. They requested a total of more than 600 billion baht but received less than 60 billion.

Regarding the central-budget documents for the 10,000-baht handout scheme, it is not yet known when the meeting will be rescheduled. It is the Ministry of Finance's duty to clarify this, but there is no set date for a complete document submission.

There are concerns about whether it will be timely, as the government plans to finalise the 10,000-baht handout scheme by the end of this year.

Sirikanya said that although the government set a clear framework, it is still uncertain when in the fourth quarter it will be implemented. It could be October, November, or December.

“We hope and wait to see if it can be done in time, as there are still many uncertainties. It is hoped that there will be another press conference to inform the public about the registration process by the end of July, although it is still unclear when the registration will begin.

“We are only hopeful that there will be sufficient budget and that all systems will be ready by the government’s stipulated deadline.”