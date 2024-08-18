Thaksin rules out role as PM’s adviser, says he’s a phone call away

He highlighted the importance of addressing future challenges and the numerous issues the country faces.

When asked if he gave any advice to Paetongtarn, Thaksin said, “She has seen my work and understands that it will be demanding. She needs to be dedicated and involve everyone.”

Regarding their interaction during the ceremony, Thaksin said that he told her: “Twenty-three years ago, I was in front and you were behind. Today you are in front, and I am behind.”