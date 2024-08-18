Thaksin rules out role as PM’s adviser, says he’s a phone call away

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra ruled out a role for himself as adviser to his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, saying it was not necessary and he could always be reached on a phone if advice was required.
Speaking at the Voice Space Building, the temporary office of the Pheu Thai Party on Sunday (August 18) following the royal appointment ceremony for Paetongtarn as PM, Thaksin said: “It’s good that everything went well.”
He highlighted the importance of addressing future challenges and the numerous issues the country faces.
When asked if he gave any advice to Paetongtarn, Thaksin said, “She has seen my work and understands that it will be demanding. She needs to be dedicated and involve everyone.”
Regarding their interaction during the ceremony, Thaksin said that he told her: “Twenty-three years ago, I was in front and you were behind. Today you are in front, and I am behind.”
Asked about potential challenges, Thaksin noted that while the country’s issues require hard work, Paetongtarn’s youth is an advantage, enabling her to seek help and collaborate effectively. He described her as humble and approachable.
When asked if he would assist in a political capacity, Thaksin replied, “No, I’m too old for that. I’m 75.”
He firmly stated that there was “no way” Paetongtarn would experience a fate similar to his own.
Reacting to speculation that he was behind the Cabinet formation, Thaksin clarified that it was the prime minister’s responsibility.