Phumtham denies any intentional delay in prosecuting Tak Bai's case

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday expressed regret at the expiry of the statute of limitations in the Tak Bai case, allaying concerns expressed by the United Nations.
He emphasised that the authorities had worked diligently, and clarified that there was no deliberate attempt by the government to let the case expire. He called for the case to serve as a lesson for future review and improvement.
Speaking at the Naval Headquarters on Friday (October 25), Phumtham, who doubles as deputy prime minister, responded to questions about the possibility of a last-minute development that could bring suspects into the justice system before the case's statute expires after midnight.“We hope so and have made every effort to make it happen,” he said.
When asked if there had been any contact with those facing arrest warrants, he replied that there had been none, adding that officials had done their utmost. He echoed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's regret over the lack of progress in the case, stating that if it were to end unresolved, it should serve as a lesson for reforming future procedures.
Addressing concerns expressed by the United Nations, Phumtham assured that the government had not let the case expire intentionally, noting that some challenges remain. "We are saddened not to have achieved a resolution," he said, adding that while the UN's comments were welcomed, the government shares the regret and will look into solutions for the future.
On Thursday (October 24), UN Human rights experts said that they were deeply troubled that the expiry of the statute of limitations in the 2004 Tak Bai incident involving the killing of 85 people by Thai security officials would end ongoing attempts to hold those responsible to account.