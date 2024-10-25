Phumtham denies any intentional delay in prosecuting Tak Bai's case

Speaking at the Naval Headquarters on Friday (October 25), Phumtham, who doubles as deputy prime minister, responded to questions about the possibility of a last-minute development that could bring suspects into the justice system before the case's statute expires after midnight.“We hope so and have made every effort to make it happen,” he said.

When asked if there had been any contact with those facing arrest warrants, he replied that there had been none, adding that officials had done their utmost. He echoed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's regret over the lack of progress in the case, stating that if it were to end unresolved, it should serve as a lesson for reforming future procedures.