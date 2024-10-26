Phumtham urges against reopening old wounds over Tak Bai case

At Government House, Phumtham Wechayachai, the minister of defence, addressed concerns regarding violence in the three southern border provinces that may have occurred after the expiration of the statute of limitations in the Tak Bai case. He expressed worries that such violence has not yet ceased.
Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister, noted that the government has a judicial process and has brought the Tak Bai case to court at least four times. However, nobody wants to talk about these issues. The case concerns violence that occurred on October 25, 2004, in Tak Bai, Narathiwat province, resulting in the deaths of dozens of protesters.
“It is unfair to hold the prime minister responsible, as she was only 10 years old at the time of the incident. However, in her role as the head of government, she has ordered full action on the matter,” he said.
Regarding ongoing unrest in the three southern border provinces, Phumtham said it will persist as long as efforts do not yield results. He believes that while the Tak Bai court case has concluded, violence remains.
“I have heard discussions in Parliament about more than 700 deaths, but in reality, there were only about 70.
“I noted that one MP called for compensation, but I think the matter of financial compensation has already been settled. The government has spent more than 600 to 700 million baht on this issue.”
When asked about the possibility of symbolic acts of violence to Bangkok, Phumtham said all agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant to ensure national security.
Above all, he emphasised that this matter should not become a political issue or be used for political movements for any particular benefit. This is a problem for the Thai state as a whole to consider rather than focusing solely on the government.
“I believe this matter should be put to rest. Let’s not reopen old wounds, as the state must look for ways to reduce the impact of these events. If we examine the facts, we will find that officials and citizens have continually faced attacks,” Phumtham said.