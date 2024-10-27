Deputy speaker and Cholnan clear the air on their recent exchange

A high-profile wedding reception in Bangkok on Saturday night, which was also attended by Prime Minister Paetongrarn Shinawatra, brought together for the first time two Pheu Thai members who had crossed swords in Parliament recently.
The reception for Patchara Chantararuangthong, Pheu Thai MP for Nakhon Ratchasima and son of Deputy PM Prasert Chantararuangthong, who also serves as Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Chawisa Juangjanya, was held at the Eastin Grand Hotel, Phyathai.
Many eyes were on First Deputy Speaker of the House Pichet Chuamuangphan and Dr Cholnan Srikaew, MP for Nan province and former Public Health minister.
The two had engaged in a heated debate in Parliament during the review of a report by the Special Committee on Guidelines for the Amnesty Act. The majority of Pheu Thai MPs voted against the recommendations attached to the report, sparking widespread criticism.
During that intense parliamentary session, Cholnan referenced the role of the chair at the time — Deputy Speaker Pichet — prompting Pichet to respond, somewhat challengingly, if Cholnan would like to take his seat instead.
This exchange surprised many in political circles, as both are Pheu Thai members, and there had been rumours earlier about Cholnan potentially being tapped for House speaker or deputy speaker after his departure from the Cabinet.
At the wedding reception, the two met again in the presence of the “Nation’s 3 Editors”, experienced journalists with over 30 years in the field who are well-acquainted with both MPs. The editors engaged them in light-hearted conversation, easing the tension with laughter.
Both politicians affirmed there was no personal conflict, acknowledging each other's roles with smiles and even a thumbs-up, expressing mutual respect.
The reception was attended by numerous prominent political figures, business leaders, government officials, and high-profile media representatives.
Besides Paetongtarn, who made a speech congratulating the couple, key political attendees included Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, speaker of the House of Representatives; Deputy PM and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai; Deputy PM and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit; Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsuthin; and Minister of Culture Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, among others.
The reception was organised in Bangkok for the convenience of guests wishing to offer well-wishes to the newlyweds, following the wedding ceremony held on September 15 in Nakhon Ratchasima province, which was attended by former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
The Bangkok reception was also attended by numerous Pheu Thai Party MPs.