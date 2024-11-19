Yingluck must comply with law if she is to return, Thawee says

Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong has addressed the possible return to Thailand of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra after remarks by Thaksin Shinawatra, also a former prime minister, who stated in an interview that she plans to return for next year’s Songkran festival.

Thawee noted that there has been no formal communication regarding her return. However, he emphasised it must be initiated through the judicial system. Specifically, the Department of Corrections can only proceed after receiving a detention warrant issued by the court.

Once the warrant is received, the department will act accordingly. Under current correctional regulations, female inmates must serve their sentences in a central correctional facility. He affirmed that all procedures would strictly adhere to the law.