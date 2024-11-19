Yingluck must comply with law if she is to return, Thawee says

Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong has addressed the possible return to Thailand of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra after remarks by Thaksin Shinawatra, also a former prime minister, who stated in an interview that she plans to return for next year’s Songkran festival.
Thawee noted that there has been no formal communication regarding her return. However, he emphasised it must be initiated through the judicial system. Specifically, the Department of Corrections can only proceed after receiving a detention warrant issued by the court.
Once the warrant is received, the department will act accordingly. Under current correctional regulations, female inmates must serve their sentences in a central correctional facility. He affirmed that all procedures would strictly adhere to the law.
When asked if Yingluck would go through the same process as Thaksin, including applying for a royal pardon, Thawee explained that he was not justice minister during Thaksin’s return. However, if Yingluck returns, the process must comply with correctional law.
When pressed further about whether her return would follow the same model as Thaksin’s, he responded, “There is no specific model. Everything must follow the law.”
Thaksin gave an interview to Nikkei Asia on November 14 in Udon Thani while campaigning for provincial-administrative-organisation elections. Referring to his sister Yingluck, who remains in self-exile due to her 2017 conviction related to a rice-pledging scheme, he expressed confidence in her potential return.
“I don’t think there’s any issue preventing her from coming home. I believe she might return slightly before that [Songkran], depending on timing and opportunity,” he said.