Thanyaporn wins Surin PAO president in family-led contest victory

The Surin Provincial Public Relations Office reported at 12.25am on Sunday (November 24) that with 99% of votes counted, candidate No. 1, Thanyaporn, had garnered 221,252 votes, surpassing candidate No. 2, Pornchai, who received 210,865 votes.

The final tally revealed a dramatic shift in the later stages of counting, after Pornchai was ahead until nearly 70% of votes were counted. However, Thanyaporn ultimately overtook her brother-in-law, dethroning the incumbent.