Thanyaporn wins Surin PAO president in family-led contest victory

Former President of the Surin Provincial Administrative Organization Council Thanyaporn Mungcharoenporn has won the election for PAO president, defeating incumbent Pornchai Mungcharoenporn in a closely contested race.
Unofficial results showed Thanyaporn leading by over 10,000 votes.
The Surin Provincial Public Relations Office reported at 12.25am on Sunday (November 24) that with 99% of votes counted, candidate No. 1, Thanyaporn, had garnered 221,252 votes, surpassing candidate No. 2, Pornchai, who received 210,865 votes.
The final tally revealed a dramatic shift in the later stages of counting, after Pornchai was ahead until nearly 70% of votes were counted. However, Thanyaporn ultimately overtook her brother-in-law, dethroning the incumbent.
The election saw intense public interest, with live vote updates displayed on large monitors at the central counting venue. Voter turnout and real-time updates highlighted the tight competition between the top two candidates.
Other candidates trailed significantly: Nuttamon Siriwattanavanich: 81,313 votes; Phattharaphon Hongsung: 4,465 votes; Chalerm Sattarattanamai: 15,310 votes.