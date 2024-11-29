Pheu Thai’s problems mount as Thaksin targeted amid coalition cracks

Thailand’s political landscape looks set for upheaval as cracks appear in the ruling coalition and Thaksin Shinawatra becomes a focus of contention. The opposition People’s Party is poised to strike, while the yellow shirts are preparing to make a comeback.

Nearly three months into her administration, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has faced little political resistance. This is largely because members of her government have carefully shielded her from threats and risks.

In contrast, her father Thaksin remains an undeniable force overshadowing the Cabinet’s authority, despite holding no official post in government. His influence is so palpable that opponents have identified him as the government’s weak spot.

Thaksin’s grand homecoming after 15 years in self-exile ignited both admiration and animosity in Thailand. However, the political landscape had shifted, along with voters’ attitudes and choices. New alternatives, such as the progressive “Orange” People’s Party, have emerged.