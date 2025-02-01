Smooth start to Thai PAO Elections

" More than 90,000 polling stations were opened across the country, and the morning voting proceeded smoothly. Over 1,000,000 polling station officials were ready to facilitate voters in exercising their rights from 8am to 5pm," he said.
He also stated that voters should bring their national ID cards. Those without an ID card can apply for a new one at district registration offices and local registration offices, which have been specially opened to facilitate the process.
The Secretary-General also urged private sector businesses to facilitate and support employees with voting rights to cast their ballots. Employers who obstruct or fail to accommodate their employees in exercising their voting rights may face legal penalties.
He therefore encouraged over 41 million eligible voters to participate in the PAO elections, emphasizing that their votes would shape their quality of life by electing representatives to oversee their well-being and that of future generations. He urged voters to take the time to cast their ballots today (February 1).
Regarding the situation on the final night before the election, Sawang affirmed that EC had implemented preventive and deterrent measures. Intelligence was gathered from multiple areas, and checkpoints were set up to apply pressure and prevent any violations.
Additionally, CCTV footage from hotels and restaurants was reviewed to detect any illegal activities. However, reports from news centres nationwide indicated that no actions had exceeded legal boundaries.
As for the case of a PAO council candidate’s father in Phichit claiming that his son was abducted, the EC Secretary-General stated that the matter was still under review. If an abduction had truly occurred, intelligence reports from the area would have already been received.