Smooth start to Thai PAO Elections

" More than 90,000 polling stations were opened across the country, and the morning voting proceeded smoothly. Over 1,000,000 polling station officials were ready to facilitate voters in exercising their rights from 8am to 5pm," he said.

He also stated that voters should bring their national ID cards. Those without an ID card can apply for a new one at district registration offices and local registration offices, which have been specially opened to facilitate the process.

The Secretary-General also urged private sector businesses to facilitate and support employees with voting rights to cast their ballots. Employers who obstruct or fail to accommodate their employees in exercising their voting rights may face legal penalties.